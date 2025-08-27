Scream Factory to Celebrate 13th Anniversary with Los Angeles Screening Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scream Factory, an output of boutique film label Shout Factory focusing on horror and sci-fi titles, will host an anniversary event at Vidiots in Los Angeles on Friday, September 19 in celebration of their 13th anniversary. The evening will begin with a happy hour from 4-7pm, followed by a screening of the 1978 classic horror film PIRANHA and a pre-screening Q&A with director Joe Dante at 7pm.

9:30 pm will see the world premiere of Scream Factory’s long-anticipated restoration of DAY OF THE DEAD in 4K. In addition, Vidiots will host a Scream Factory pop-up store featuring some of the imprint’s most popular releases as well as photo opportunities. Tickets for PIRANHA are available here and tickets for DAY OF THE DEAD are available here.

Fans can also participate from home by entering to win an instant Scream Factory horror collection: 130 Scream Factory 4Ks, Blu-rays, SteelBooks, and box sets, including the complete Halloween, Child’s Play, and Friday the 13th franchises, fan favorites and deep cuts from the archives. Enter the giveaway, open to U.S. residents, here.

Scream Factory TV will be streaming a marathon of 13 classic Scream movies from 9/19-9/21 including Hush, The Slumber Party and more. Scream Factory TV can be found on the Shout! TV app on Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, and is also streaming on Fawesome, CW, Local Now, Plex, Sling, and Live TVx, available on Google devices.

For physical media lovers, Scream Factory will host a 13 Days of Scream ecommerce sale on ShoutFactory.com from 9/18 - 10/1, leading up to the online store's counting down the days from the anniversary to the annual Shocktober sale event. Products can be purchased here.

Scream Factory is also partnering with 13 independent video stores across the continental US to celebrate the brick-and-mortars that keep horror and physical media thriving. Look out for spotlight posts going up on Scream Factory’s social media to shine a light on an official Scream Factory Partner video store near you.

About Vidiots

A one-of-a-kind hub for film lovers, filmmakers, and everyone curious about cinema, Vidiots is dedicated to inspiring human interaction around film through preserving, growing, and providing access to a 70,000-title diverse DVD, BluRay, and rare VHS collection, and showcasing and celebrating the work of emerging, master, and underrepresented artists with year-round, unique, and affordable film events and vital education programs.

Vidiots operates seven-days-a-week at the historic Eagle Theatre in Northeast Los Angeles, serving thousands of audience members and devoted video store customers, and hosting special guests and artists year-round. At Vidiots, we believe in the power of film to bring people together, especially when we need it most. Vidiots is a 501(c)3 non-profit, gifts to Vidiots are tax deductible as allowed by law.

About SHOUT! TV

Shout! TV™ is a digital entertainment streaming service created by Shout! Studios, a Radial Entertainment company, that brings a distinctive mix of iconic television, genre-defining cinema, and fan-favorite films to pop culture fans. Shout! TV offers an unrivaled blend of original programming, movies and series curated from major studios, independent producers, and its own distinctive entertainment library.

The Shout! TV family of channels includes Shout! TV, Shout! Movies, Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV, The Bold and the Beautiful, Hong Kong Fight Club, TokuSHOUTsu™, ALF, Farscape, Trailer Park Boys: The SwearNet Show, Scream Factory TV, Non-Stop ’90s, 21 Jump Street, Hunter, Crime Beat TV, and Wild West TV, with more to come soon.

Shout! TV provides an immersive, high-quality viewing experience across a wide variety of platforms: online at Shout-TV.com, on smartphone devices, tablets, and connected TV, and via apps on the Roku platform, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Shout! TV channels are also available as branded channels on Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Prime Channels, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, Fubo, Twitch, and Xumo Play. Shout! Movies is available on Vizio, Prime Video, Plex, Xumo Play, and Fawesome.

