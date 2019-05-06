Santa Ana Sites Presents Australia's Circa Contemporary Circus

Santa Ana Sites, a program of Community Engagement, to stimulate positive social interaction in diverse communities through the arts, is pleased to present Sites #24 and the concluding concert of the '18-'19 season. The U.S. Premiere of What Will Have Been by Australian based contemporary circus company, Circa on Thursday, May 30 and Friday, 31 at 8 pm at The Yost Theater, is truly a grand finale.

Hauntingly beautiful and truly virtuosic, this new production is a sublime display of interlocking bodies, awe-inspiring movement, and pure physical beauty. Santa Ana Sites isn't the only one who thinks so. Following their U.S. premiere in Santa Ana, the ensemble makes their way to Spoleto Festival, the International Festival of Arts & Ideas, and, finally, the acclaimed season at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival.

Accompanied on stage by a live violinist and fusing together the music of Bach and spine-tingling electronica. Comprised of three fearless acrobats, What Will Have Been pushes the boundaries of contemporary circus and defies audience expectations.

Drawing their audiences deep into a world of physical daring, Circa is one of the world's leading performance companies. From their base in Brisbane, Australia, Circa continues to blur lines and pioneer extreme physicality.

Under the direction of circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Circa features an ensemble of exceptional, multi-skilled circus artists. A regular fixture at leading festivals, Circa has been seen in New York, London, Berlin and Montreal with seasons at Brooklyn Academy Of Music, The Barbican Centre, Les Nuits de Fourvière, Chamäleon Theatre as well as major Australian Festivals.

Tickets: $25 at the door; $20 General; $15 Santa Ana Residents; $12 Student with ID Info and ticketing: www.santaanasites.com





