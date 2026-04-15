Video: Watch Video Highlights of MEAN GIRLS at La Mirada Theatre

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La Mirada Theatre has released new video footage from their production of MEAN GIRLS. The musical runs April 10 - May 3, 2026, at La Mirada Theatre.

Performances are on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m.. There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast of Mean Girls will feature: Katie Roche as Cady Heron, Adrianna Rose Lyons as Regina George, Sarah-Anne Martinez as Gretchen Wieners, Grace Fluharty as Karen Smith, McKenna Michael as Janis Sarkisian, Gavin Leahy as Damian Hubbard, Eric Myrick as Aaron Samuels, Shailen Patel Braun as Kevin Gnapoor, Daryl C. Brown as Mr. Hubbard, Daniel Dawson as Coach Carr, and Gwen Hollander as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.