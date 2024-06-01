SIREN SONG, A World Premiere Solo Show Starring Dylan Jones, to Play Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Siren Song a solo show written and performed by Dylan Jones, co-created with Allan Wasserman will premiere at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024 on June 9th at the Stephanie Feury Studio Mainstage (5636 Melrose Ave, 90038).

Siren Song is an invocation of the greats to unwind the riddle of how to be a woman, when the women you wanted to be like aren't real and the woman who raised you is disappearing before your eyes. If you've ever had an identity crisis, Siren Song answers the call.

In Siren Song Dylan Jones, invokes acting icons Bette Davis, Barbara Stanwyck and Greta Garbo to knock what being a woman should look like off its pedestal, with a little help from the myth of the Sirens and a ukulele. Fasten your seatbelt, it'll be a bumpy night!

Written and Performed by Dylan Jones, Co-created with Allan Wasserman, Directed by Amanda McCraven, Sound Design by Jeff Gardner. With Projections by Gabrieal Griego

Four Performances Only:

Sunday, June 9, 12:30 pm

Friday, June 14, 8:00 pm

Monday, June 24, 8:30 pm

Friday, June 28, 10:30 pm

Tickets are $20 and available at the Hollywood Fringe website.

BIOS

Dylan Jones is an actress, writer, singer and dancer. She is currently performing her solo show Siren Song at Hollywood Fringe Festival. She has starred in Sarah Kane's 4.48 Psychosis at Son of Semele, toured the country with LA Theatre Works and toured the world doing Chekhov with Theatre Movement Bazaar's Track 3. As a native Angelina, she is a resident company member at some of LA's most prestigious companies like Antaeus, Rogue Machine, & the Echo... and can be seen in various television shows and films, including American Crime Story: Impeachment. She is a transformational life coach, plays the ukulele and you can follow all of her adventures @missdylanjones

Allan Wasserman is the director and co-creator with Dylan Jones of the workshop of Siren Song at Rogue Machine. Allan appeared as Roger in Suburbicon opposite Matt Damon and directed by George Clooney and produced by The Coen Brothers, and as Adam Sandler's doctor in Funny People directed by Judd Apatow, and as Matthew Broderick's psychiatrist in Finding Amanda directed by Peter Tolan. He was in “Certifiably Jonathan" co-starring with Jonathan Winters. Allan's many other film credits include Echo Park Blues which internationally garnered Allan with numerous film festival awards, Big, Little Big League and Cocktail.

Allan has created and directed several award winning films including Ira Aldridge, Lucky Lopez, Losing Faith and his documentary Disability In Focus is currently in post production.

His numerous television appearances include recurring guest starring roles on the The Untitled Erin Foster Project,The Shrink Next Door, Hunters, F/X pilot Gone Hollywood, as well as Arrested Development, Castle, Two Broke Girls, Bones, The Office, ER, The Sopranos, Boston Legal, Las Vegas, Sex and the City, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Seinfeld.

On stage Allan performed on Broadway inThe Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel with Al Pacino, directed by David Wheeler, Off-Broadway in Coming Attractions and numerous Los Angeles and regional theatre productions for over fifty years. Allan is the creator and producer of Common Ground, an evening of solo artistry that he conceived and has been performed at The Road Theatre Company and An Actor's Space at The Hudson Theatre.

Allan is the bandleader and alto and baritone saxophonist/vibraphonist of The Allan Wasserman Jazz Ensemble.

Director, Amanda McRaven - AmandaMcRaven.com

Sound Designer, Jeff Gardner is a native from Los Angeles and a graduate of the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. After graduation Jeff began acting professionally in Washington D.C. where he appeared in Little Women at the Kennedy Center, Skylight at The Studio Theatre, Henry V, Henry VI (parts I-III) and Measure for Measure, all at the Shakespeare Theatre. Other regional credits include Our Town and The Seagull (w/ Gwyneth Paltrow and Christopher Walken) at Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts. Local credits include Hamlet at The Globe Playhouse, The Tempest at A Noise Within, King Lear, Macbeth and The Liar, all at The Antaeus Company. Jeff is also a sound designer, most recently for Trevor at Circle X Theatre Company as well as numerous productions with The Antaeus Company. He can also be seen performing live sound effects at L.A. Theatre Works.

Comments