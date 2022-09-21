SHORT+SWEET HOLLYWOOD Opens Next Week at Marilyn Monroe Theatre

After a Covid-induced hiatus, Short+Sweet Hollywood Festival is BACK in 2022.

Known as "The biggest little festival in the World," Short+Sweet is the world's largest-reaching performing arts festival dedicated to original short form Theatre, Music and Dance.

Founded in Sydney Australia in 2002, it's now presented in 30+ cities across 10 countries (Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, Mauritius, Philippines, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Zimbabwe and the USA) with around 50 festivals annually.

The Festival focuses on artistic works that tell original stories 10 minutes at a time!

While the most common language for S+S performances is English, it has also featured plays in Spanish, Hindi, Mandarin, Tagalog, Tamil, Maori, Bahasa and a host of others.

According to Founder and International Artistic Director Mark Cleary, the global scope of Short+Sweet enables it to provide creative opportunities for individuals and communities around the world, encouraging and enabling people internationally to tell their stories.

"Everyone has the potential to be creative and it was inevitable that we'd end up in Los Angeles, where there's more raw creativity per square mile than anywhere else in the world."

Short+Sweet Hollywood Festival Director Nick Hardcastle states, "We want to create a special place on and off stage for our talent and our community. We are talking to some brilliant, world-class writing and directing talent who are coming on board and our list of judges just keeps getting more and more impressive. It is going to be a great opportunity for our artists to have work presented on this platform. It should also be a lot of fun!"

Under the directorship of Nick Hardcastle, Short+Sweet Hollywood will be several festivals in one. There will be four weeks of theatre: The first week will be devoted to Latinx artists with works in Spanish, English and Spanglish. Why this focus? Because of the emerging demographics of Los Angeles, which render the Latinx population as the largest minority, who are yet underrepresented in the arts. The next two weeks will be in English, referred to as Open Theatre. A fourth week will focus on variety artists, with an abundance of different performing specialties. The venue for this year's Festival is the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood.

Festival Finals will be scheduled subsequent to the first four weeks of the Festival.

This will culminate in a Best of the Fest Gala Finale. Best plays will be awarded in English and Spanish categories.

Each week, plays will be seen by jurors of industry professionals including producers, directors, casting directors and actors. Their selections will be included for consideration in the final Awards week. There is also a "People's Choice" category where the audience votes on their favorite plays.

Prizes for award winners are sponsored by SuperBloom House, Final Draft, We Audition and more.

This year, there is no Best Male or Best Female Actor prize being awarded. Instead, five actors in the Latinx and Open Theatre programs will be recognized for their outstanding performances regardless of their gender identity or expression and will be inducted into the inaugural Actor's Circle with some great prizes. There is also an incredibly exciting opportunity for writers and directors with a new partnership with SuperBloom House, an innovative media and content production company. Recognized writers and directors will be invited into the SuperBloom Creators Collective with a pathway to working in campaigns with some of the World's top brands.

Short+Sweet Hollywood begins on September 29 at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Creative Center, 7936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046. This is just west of Fairfax Ave., near Hayworth St. Tickets for most stage presentations are $20.00 (plus a small processing fee) and are available at http://Sweet-Tix.com

Tickets for Festival closing Gala Finals and Best of the Fest events (Oct.24-Oct.30) will be $35.00.

Short + Sweet Hollywood boasts such a dynamic and varied line-up that there will be something for everyone, at ticket prices affordable to all.

Each performance block in the Festival is named after a Hollywood luminary.

The first week of Latinx works will contain two blocks, Moreno and Montalban.

Moreno: Thursday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Hola, Soledad. Written and directed by Susannah R. Drissi. What price have you paid? A play about the impact of Covid-19 on women's changing relationship to space.

La Cita. Written by Carlos Garcia Ruiz. Directed by Jhonathan Tabares. A man gets a big surprise during his first date with a co-worker.

The Marías. (Las Marías). Written and directed by Hadrian Shawn Miguel. In the rollercoaster of life, five Angelenos rise, fall, and reach new heights in acceptance & love and struggle with identity & revelations in the barrio.

El Traficante De Historias. Written by Charlie Round. Directed by Lorena Ortiz and Fernando D. Castro. Un Traficante y dos adictos a la lectura, envueltos en una historia con un final inesperado.

Nuestra Señora De La Santa Pena. Written by Mariana Herrera. Directed by Claudia Duran. A woman, a priest, an unholy situation...

Knotted. Written by Erik Rodriguez. Directed by Aura Meza. A girl and her Godmother get ready for her prom.

Un Verano En Madrid. Written by Milena Ribero and Luciana Di Laura. Directed by Milena Ribero. Una historia de dos jóvenes peruanos que están en una etapa de mucha expectativa tratando de cumplir sus sueños. Y a medida que va pasando la obra se encuentra con ellos mismo y se dan cuenta de lo que para ellos es realmente importante.

Temporary Arrangement. Written by Tisha Marie Reichle-Aguillera. Directed by Donna Bonilla Wheeler. When the ex-girlfriend moves back in with the high school teacher whose heart may still be recovering, his teacher friends must convince him it's a mistake before he falls for her again.

Hija De Mi Madre. Written by Magaly Castellanos, Julieta Ortiz and Estela Garcia. Directed by Estela Garcia. A healing story about a mother and daughter.

Desencajados. Written and directed by Fabián Mendoza. En ocaciones los mejores comienzos llegan después de los peores finales.

Montalban. Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 2 at 6:00 p.m.

La Victima. Written by Mario Ribero. Directed by Jhonathan Tabares. Obra del Teatro del Absurdo que cuestiona el rol de la víctima. Plantea una reflexión sobre víctimas y victimarios. La obra tiene un trasfondo social fuerte donde los personajes enfrentan una situación en la vida que los obliga a delinquir y nos hace pensar que nos puede tocar a todos. Esta obra es una caja de pandora donde las situaciones parecen unas y resultan siendo otras.

Nosotros. Written and directed by Diego De Los Andes. Una pareja regresa de una fiesta y descubren que su relacion amorosa debe llegar a su fin.

Lighter Than Air. Written by Monica Jimenez. Directed by Marlene Luna. We can never be lighter than air until we let go of who we hold. A magical story set in a convent about releasing what weighs us down.

Aleluya! Por Fin, Gracias A Dios! Written and directed by William Jaramilla. A comedy about a Latino husband and wife discovering new pleasures in the bedroom.

7. Written and directed by Alberto Vidaurri. Hay gente buena en este mundo... 7 la magia comienza.

Daddy Date. Written and directed by Teddy Alexis Rodriguez. Hector is prepping for a date when he discovers that his besties Juan and Beto have crashed his apartment.

Enamoramiento. Written and directed by Jorge Durán. ¿Todo este show por pedirte civilizadamente que apagaras tu celular? En amor o mentira da igual, el rencor, la repulsión y dureza que por 11 años siguen viviendo Luis y Alma nos revela una verdad que duele.

El Arroyo. Written and directed by Roberta H. Martinez. Beside the arroyo- Do dreams come true or are dreams denied?

Honolulu Baby. Written and directed by Susannah R. Drissi. A musical that celebrates women who dare to travel long distances between One Dream and another.

Poitier. Open Theatre (English language). Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 8 at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Homework. Written by Kel Vance. Directed by Linda Nile. While waiting to see her therapist, Lucy is contemplating whether to stay or go. The key deciding factor she tells herself, is that she hasn't done her homework, not that she has yet to face up to the reality of a life changing choice.

Currency Press. Written by Alex Broun. Directed by Mathilde Anglade. Cole has done something bad. Very bad. He's kidnapped Cerise. But she deserved it! Right ? He sent her his play six months and three weeks ago and she never even responded. Convincing Cerise his play is good enough to publish is only the start of Cole' s problems.

Not So Different. Written and directed by Soda Persi. See what happens to three men trying to survive the jungle of life that war has thrust upon them.

A Song for Jenny. Written by Michael Mullen and Louise Hung. Directed by Kristen Towers-Rowles. A Song for Jenny is a short comedic play about the trials and tribulations of auditioning in Hollywood.

A World Apart. Written by Zarina Baybrooke. Directed by Ashley Karp. Anna has lost her baby, and seems driven mad by grief - but is she really mad?

Malcolm. Directed by Otto Logan.

Living on the Edge. Written by Cary Pepper. Directed by Adam Taylor. A man stands on the edge of extinction, wondering how he got there.

Alexis. Written by Michael Mullen. Directed by Kristin Towers-Rowles. Alexis is a family drama about fraternal twin brothers named Daniel and Matthew. When Daniel reveals that he is in fact trans, Matthew has to come to terms with losing his brother and gaining a sister.

Positive. Written and directed by Anna Ramey Borden. Set in the 1980's, a mother of two awaits her HIV test results with the gay partner of her deceased ex-husband.

Is It Cold in Here? Written by Julie Weinberg. Directed by Colin A. Borden. In this absurd comedy, two sisters come to visit their dying mother on Long Island and discover, to their great dismay, that she has already decided to spend their inheritance in a shocking and unconventional way.

The Great Pretender. Written and directed by Nicholas Strong. Written as a reflection of Strong's own Black American experience. It's a dark comedy, centered around race and revenge.

Davis. Open Theatre (English language). Friday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Day of Days. Written by Gillian Perry. Directed by Ashley Karp. Here comes the bride! But will an uninvited guest bring more than the big day bargained for?

The Next Stop. Written by Donna Hughes. Directed by Tracy Ward. In one short bus ride, two strangers discover the bond of a lifetime.

The German Play. Written by Ken Levine. Directed by Jason Weiss. Two actors must perform a German play hastily translated into English. It does not go well.

The Last Call Girl. Written and directed by Elden Rhoads. Inspired by Pirandello's Six Characters in Search of an Author, a female character weary of being cast as a hooker calls upon a male writer to cast her in a better role.

Marrying Rich. Written and directed by Narmar Hanna.

Making the Cut. Written by Joe Galliani. Directed by Jessica Orscik. After attending the huge pro-choice rally, a young couple makes a pained decision about who is now responsible for birth control.

Last Ride. Written by Soda Persi. Directed by Corey Howe. Sometimes it takes a stranger to remind us who we are.

Traintime. Written by Dallas Bancroft. Directed by John Fingal O'Donnell. A 10-minute drama of a family's journey through time.

Brave People. Written by Allan Staples. Directed by Jason Weiss. The results of a BRCA genetic test send a couple into existential crisis.

Oliver, Of Three. Written by Jeff Locker. Directed by Sean S. Cunningham. Two months after tragedy hits their family, a man finally tracks down his unhoused older brother to deliver some devastating news.

Blind Date. Written and directed by Ken Levine. A young couple dines in one of those restaurants that is pitch black. It's a most unusual first date.

Quick Change. Written and directed by Erin Elizabeth Reed. Fiberglass, friendship and fear collide when three mannequins are forced to choose between remaining stuck in old ways or revealing their true selves. See what's in store for them!

Big A$$ Secret. Written by Justin Anthony Long. Directed by Ryan O'Connor. Big A$$ Secret is a 10-minute musical. Jimmy is an average high school teenager with one big ass secret and today might finally be the day when he tells someone. But who should he tell? His friends? His parents? So far, he's only written about it in his journal. It's the first day of a new school year and before he can confide in any of his friends, the school bell rings and his journal falls out of his bag for anyone to find! Big A$$ Secret tells the story of a teenage boy and his friends grappling with a secret that could change the foundation of their friendship. It's about accepting your identity and young love.

Garland. Variety. Thursday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Kim Yarborough, vocalist.

Stephen Johnson and his indie-pop group.

Amelia Bryant. Musical musing of a international woman of mystery, who has traveled all across Europe...but is secretly a Hillbilly from the hollers of Eastern Kentucky.

Nick Atkinson. He brings a new stage persona to life - an international jet setting, jacuzzi hopping professional heartbreaker, entertainer & showman. He loves to share showbiz tales dug up. from the crypt, scintillating salacious gossip that he probably just invented - and he always finishes his storytelling - with a favorite song.

Aisha Franco, comedian.

Jeni Jones, rapper and hip-bop musician.

Fabián Ricardo. A tribute to Juan Gabriel.

Skarlett Redd, sketch comedy. Choose Abundance is a satire of the aspiration industry and its self-proclaimed experts in online business coaching. At the intersection of aesthetic spirituality, entrepreneurship, and going viral, the artifice of success remains a thin white woman on a tropical beach, i.e., Hope.

Kimberley Cooper, comedian.

Anthony Galang with a cappella group Top Shelf.

Juli Kim, dancer.

More to be announced.