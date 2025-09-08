Rudy Mancuso To Direct Disney's BOB THE MUSICAL

Audio brought to you by:

Deadline has reported that Rudy Mancuso will direct Disney's Bob The Musical. The original musical comedy has been in the works for over a decade. Bob The Musical follows the character of Bob, who wakes up to learn that he's trapped in a musical.

Mancuso directed, co-wrote, and composed the music for the film Musica, which he starred in opposite Camila Mendes.

Mancuso has released five singles, opened for Justin Bieber in Brazil on the Purpose World Tour, performed at the Hollywood Bowl for Disney Pixar’s Coco Live-To-Film Concert Experience, and more.

He's directed the music videos for Lele Pons’ "Celoso" and "Bloqueo", and "Stories From Our Future".

