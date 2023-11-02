Rubicon Theatre Company to Present AN EVENING WITH RAINN WILSON at the Ventura Center for Spiritual Living in Ventura

RUBICON THEATRE will present the first in a new Rubicon series, "AN EVENING WITH... " on Tuesday, November 28th at 8:00 p.m. with three-time Emmy-nominated and SAG Award-winning actor Rainn Wilson. Best known for his acclaimed portrayal of Dwight Schrute on NBC's multi-award-winning hit series "The Office," Wilson takes center stage at the Ventura Center for Spiritual Living for one-night-only, allowing audiences to delve into the depths of his illustrious career. He will be interviewed by Rubicon Theatre Company's Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns, after which he will perform a short dramatic reading and answer questions from the audience, all in support of Rubicon's artistic and educational programs.

"AN EVENING WITH...Rainn Wilson" is a special one-night-only live engagement on Tuesday, November 28 at 8 p.m. at the Ventura Center for Spiritual Living (a sponsor for the event), located at 101 S. Laurel St. General admission tickets are $39.50 on the main floor or $20 for the balcony. Limited tickets are also available for an extra $20 for a Meet-and-Greet with Wilson following the event, which includes an opportunity for a photo and signing of his book, along with light backstage refreshments. All proceeds benefit Rubicon Theatre Company. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 805.667.2900.

Wilson's career extends far beyond "The Office." He holds an M.F.A. from NYU's Graduate Acting Program at the Tisch School of the Arts and has a rich theatrical background. Notably, he performed on Broadway in The Tempest with Patrick Stewart and in the Tony-nominated London Assurance. Wilson's performance of Will Eno's one-person monologue, Thom Pain (based on nothing), received critical acclaim at The Geffen, and he played the lead in the political farce The Doppelganger at Steppenwolf Theatre.

Says Burns, “Rainn is an extraordinary man of the theatre, and we were thrilled to meet him through our co-producing partners from Gare St Lazare Ireland. We are deeply honored and grateful to him for so generously sharing his history, his insights and his talents in support of the theatre's mission and rebuilding efforts.”

On screen, Wilson recently completed filming "Lessons in Chemistry" alongside Brie Larson for Apple TV and an unscripted travel series titled "Geography of Bliss," which aired on Peacock in May of 2023. His impressive filmography includes roles in "Jerry and Marge Go Large" with Bryan Cranston and Annette Benning, "Utopia" for Amazon, "Blackbird" opposite Kate Winslet, "MEG" alongside JASON STATHAM, "Star Trek Discovery," "Hesher" opposite Natalie Portman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Gunn's "Super" with Kevin Bacon and ELLIOT PAGE, "Cooties" opposite Elijah Wood, "Juno," "Galaxy Quest," and "Almost Famous." Beyond acting, Wilson founded the digital media company, Soul Pancake, which boasts 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube. He is also a published author with books such as "The Bassoon King" and the New York Times Bestselling "SoulPancake: Chew on Life's Big Questions." His latest work, "Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution," was released on April 25, 2023, and is already making waves.

Wilson, celebrated for his versatile acting talents across various platforms, will regale the audience with a mix of humorous anecdotes and heartfelt stories from his career. From the hilarious antics of “The Office” to his impressive body of work as a writer and producer, to his latest projects, there's no shortage of fascinating stories to be shared! In addition, the actor will also grace the stage with a special short excerpt from his lauded performance of Thom Paine (based on nothing) by Will Eno. Wilson's appearance is a rare moment for fans and theatre enthusiasts to witness his unique talents in a live, up-close-and-personal setting.

To further support Rubicon, Wilson will also join a small group of patrons for an intimate pre-show gourmet dinner at a beautiful hillside view home in Ventura, catered by Gabrielle Moes and Seasons Catering. Tickets are $500 per person; free to new or upgrading Rubicon Jewel Club members. Rubicon Theatre Company's Jewel Club is a VIP program that offers exclusive perks such as behind-the-scenes access to actors and directors, private theatrical social events at patron's homes and fine restaurants, and more. For dinner or Jewel Club information only, contact Perla Ponti at 805.667.2912, ext. 225.

To purchase tickets online, or for more information about "An EVENING WITH...Rainn Wilson," visit Click Here Reservations are also available through Guest Services at 805.667.2900, or in-person at the theatre Noon to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Celebrate Rubicon's 25th Anniversary Season “Truly Yours”

Rubicon Theatre Company's 25th Silver Anniversary Season, entitled TRULY YOURS, continues through September 30, 2024, at The Karyn Jackson Theatre, located at 1006 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. The four remaining Mainstage Series shows are: The World Goes Round, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, "A"-Train and Once.

ABOUT Rubicon Theatre Company

Rubicon Theatre Company has been described as “the rising star of the Southern California cultural constellation.” The not-for-profit professional regional has reached more than 510,000 attendees and 53,000 students. Rubicon serves area residents and visitors with innovative productions of classic and contemporary plays, as well as a wide array of educational programs and events. Acclaimed by critics and industry professionals, the company has received the L.A. Drama Critics Margaret Harford Special Award for “Sustained Excellence,” Drama Desk Awards for the Off-Broadway productions of The Best is Yet to Come and Daddy Long Legs, and has won more than 20 Ovation Awards from the L.A. Stage Alliance.

Just prior to the pandemic, Rubicon transferred three shows to New York (Wiesenthal – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; Lonesome Traveler – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; and Daddy Long Legs (Drama Desk Award). Rubicon has welcomed a steady stream of high-profile actors and directors to the stage, including BRUNO and ODISEO BIRCHIR, ALLISON BRIE, SUSAN CLARK, Dana Delaney, Conchata Ferrell, Bonnie Franklin, Harold Gould, Joel Grey, Larry Hagman, Bill Irwin, Stacy Keach, Jack Lemmon, Amanda McBroom, Ted Neeley, Paul Provenza, Linda Purl, Rondi Reed, John Ritter, Joe Spano, Bruce Weitz, Lillias White and others. Company members are George Ball, Joseph Fuqua, Joe Spano and Jenny Sullivan.

Based in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, just blocks from the Pacific Ocean, Rubicon resides in a 185-seat historic church built in the 1920s. In this renovated historic landmark, audience members are never further than 10 rows from the stage on the main floor. (The balcony, which seats twenty, is available for private parties or corporate groups.)

True to the company's name and the vision of artistic directors Karyl Lynn Burns and JAMES O'NEIL, Rubicon has created an environment where commitment and risk are encouraged, and where artists are nurtured and respected. As a result, the company has gained a reputation for invigorating interpretations of the classics and for supporting the development of new works. Rubicon presents at least one World Premiere each season, as well as readings of works-in-progress.

Deeply rooted in the region it serves, Rubicon offers extensive outreach programs, including daytime matinees for high school students, after-school and weekend programs for at-risk youth, and summer musical theatre, drama and technical camps.

A board of directors of prominent social and civic leaders governs Rubicon under the leadership of DOUG HALTER. The company is also supported by an advisory group of regional ambassadors and a volunteer auxiliary.

Rubicon Theatre Company is located at The Karyn Jackson Theatre, located at 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

For more information about Rubicon Theatre Company, or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900