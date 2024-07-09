Rubicon Theatre Company Summer Education Program to Present Shakespeare's RICHARD III

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rubicon Theatre will present the students of the organization’s Fearless Shakespeare Intensive in RICHARD III. Opening Friday, July 12 and running through Sunday, July 14, this unforgettable theatrical journey into the dark and twisted tale of ambition and power brought to life by students ages 15 to 25, promises to be a highlight of the summer. Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. All summer youth program productions take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children (ages 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.rubicontheatre.org or by calling Rubicon Guest Services at (805) 667-2900.



About the Show

Richard III, one of Shakespeare's most captivating histories, delves into the sinister and manipulative world of Richard, Duke of Gloucester. Driven by an insatiable lust for power, Richard's cunning and ruthless actions lead him down a dark path of deceit, betrayal, and murder. This timeless play explores themes of ambition, manipulation, and the corrupting influence of power, offering audiences a gripping journey into the mind of one of literature’s most notorious villains.



About the Program

The Fearless Shakespeare Intensive is a four-week program aimed at demystifying Shakespeare for young actors. Participants are immersed in the language and culture of "The Bard" while rehearsing and performing one of his masterpieces. Throughout this enriching journey, students gain a deep appreciation for literature, honing their skills in script analysis, scansion and verse, and vocal production.

Under the expert direction of Summer Education Director Joseph Fuqua and Dramaturge and Assistant Director Louis Lotorto, this production of Richard III, adapted by STEPHANIE COLTRIN with contributions from Louis Lotorto, promises to offer a fresh and engaging perspective on this classic work.

Says Director FUQUA, “Most folks are sure that England’s King Richard III was not as evil as William Shakespeare depicted him. But one thing is certain – the masterpiece that is The Tragedy of Richard III is one of the progenitors of many network and cable tv series that people around the world enjoy today, shows such as “Succession,” “The Sopranos” and the vintage hits, “Dynasty” and “Dallas”.



Ambition, greed, and power peppered into a large dysfunctional family is as delicious an entertainment feast today as it was 400 years ago. It’s wonderful to expose young performers to foundational treasures like this play!”

