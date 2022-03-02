Rosanna Gamson/ World Wide Announce SUGAR Gala

Los Angeles-based Rosanna Gamson/ World Wide invites you to SUGAR, a gala and live dance theater performance on Saturday, March 5 at 6pm.

The evening includes a live performance of RGWW's SUGAR HOUSES, the company's new one-hour dance theater work that pulls a deconstructed narrative from "Hansel and Gretel" through the devices and structure of the horror genre. SUGAR HOUSES is a National Dance Project awardee and premiered at REDCAT in 2021.

For over two decades, Los Angeles-based RGWW has created provocative dance theater that reflects the complexity of living together in the world today. The SUGAR gala celebrates RGWW's grand reopening and kicks off the company's 2022 fundraising campaign to support new dance work. Guests at the indoor/outdoor festivities will indulge in delicious tacos and drinks, enchanting witches' treats, and an exciting live auction.

This event requires proof of vaccination to attend. Masks are required indoors and requested outdoors.

Tickets are $25-$1,000 and are available at https://sugar.brownpapertickets.com/.

RGWW's SUGAR Gala is made possible through support from the City of LA Department of Cultural Affairs. RGWW's new work is made possible by support from LA County Arts & Culture, City of LA Department of Cultural Affairs, and the CalArts Faculty Development Fund.