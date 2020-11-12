Rooftop Cinema Club's Drive-in Screenings at the Santa Monica Airport to Kick Off With GREASE

Grease will screen on the “We Love L.A.” series opening night, November 27th.

Variety has reported that the Rooftop Cinema Club, which is returning to Los Angeles with drive-in screenings at the Santa Monica Airport, will kick off with the "We Love L.A." series, staring with Grease on November 27.

Check out the full story HERE!

"Clueless" and "Pulp Fiction" will be screened on November 28, and "La La Land" and "Love & Basketball" will be shown on November 29.

"We are excited to bring the Rooftop Cinema Club experience back to our fans and Angelenos alike in a new way," Rooftop Cinema Club owner and founder Gerry Cottle Jr. shared in a statement. "Though our current venue is not on a rooftop, we're still committed to bringing the ultimate outdoor cinema experience we're known for to our guests."

Tickets are $5 for a vehicle of up to two guests and $10 for a vehicle of three or more guests. Ticket sales from the community screening in Santa Monica will go to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Read the full story HERE.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You