Ronnie Marmo Will Direct World Premiere of BROOKLYN'S WAY in Los Angeles

Ronnie Marmo will direct the world premiere of Brooklyn’s Way, the latest production by critically acclaimed playwright Sam Henry Kass. The emotionally charged drama will open September 7, 2024, at Theatre 68 Arts Complex (The Rosalie Theatre).

During his 25-year career as an actor, producer, director and writer, Ronnie Marmo has directed over fifty staged productions including five Sam Henry Kass productions. Most recently known for nationally touring his critically acclaimed show, I’m Not A Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce (directed by Joe Mantegna), it’s no surprise that on his return to LA, he decided to direct the latest Sam Henry Kass premiere.

Set in New York, Brooklyn’s Way centers around Sam, a gifted and witty veteran writer, full of both emotion and depression. He is charismatic and gloomy at the same time. His own worst enemy. Brooklyn is a young writer’s assistant, full of ambition, clever yet vulnerable, charming and totally captivated by Sam’s talent and yet she is fearful of his self-destructing behavior. They each face their own difficult situations. Two people now aligned forever, yet separated by life and the circumstances they must navigate.

RONNIE MARMO (Artistic Director, Theatre 68 LA/NY)

In addition to being the Artistic Director of THEATRE 68 for the past 23 years, Marmo is an actor/producer/director/writer, who has managed to call both the East and West coasts home during his twenty-five-year career.

Marmo has directed over 50 stage productions and produced about 125 in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. Some of his favorites are …. The West Coast Premiere of John Patrick Shanley’s Storefront Church; The World Premiere of John Patrick Shanley’s The Last Night in the Garden I Saw You, The West Coast Premiere of A Time to Kill book by John Grisham, Stage play adapted by Rupert Holmes; Los Angeles Premiere of Sam Shepard’s The Late Henry Moss, Stephen Adly Gurgis’ The Last Days of Judas Iscariet, Our Lady of 121st Street and five Sam Henry Kass productions including the World Premiere of Burt: A Homeless Odyssey and Death with Dignity. To name a few…

Some other notable productions: World Premiere, Stay on The Line (rock musical), World Premiere, Serial Killer Barbie (musical) Adam, Eve and Steve (musical) World Premiere Lost in Radioland (radio play), Los Angeles Premiere, Who Killed Santa, World Premiere A Very Merry Happy Kosher Christmas, World Premiere The Knights of Mary Phagan and others...

Ronnie was the Artistic Director and Producer of the first ever 13 by Shanley Festival; which enjoyed a six-month run in Los Angeles. He has also directed and produced over a dozen films.

As an actor, he is most recently known for his stellar performance in his one-man show, I’m Not A Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce, which he also penned – directed by Tony award winning Stage and Television star, Joe Mantegna. The show is currently on a World-Wide Tour and just celebrated 7 years 450 performances. We are also on tour with Bill W and Dr Bob which Marmo has directed this play 6 times over 20 years and nearly 500 performances. After multiple sit-down engagements in LA, Bill W and Dr. Bob just wrapped a 3-month run in Chicago with multiple extensions and we are in the midst of building out the National Tour.

Marmo has starred in more than 70 feature films and television shows, some of his favorites are guest starring on “Criminal Minds” and “Lethal Weapon.” He also starred in “Ammore E Malavita (Love and Bullets),” an Italian musical film which won the David di Donatello for best picture (the Italian equivalent to an Academy Award). Other credits include: Marmo enjoyed a three-year run on ABC’s “General Hospital” as Ronnie Dimestico. On stage, he has starred in more than 40 plays. Marmo voiced the audiobook in which he portrays Lenny Bruce in Lenny’s autobiography, “How to Talk Dirty and Influence People.”

He continues to serve as the Artistic Director of Theatre 68 in Los Angeles (23 years) and New York City (13 years).

