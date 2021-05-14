Rob Murat Teams Up With Adina Thembi for 'Love Me Love'

Accredited actor and R&B artist Rob Murat has joined forces with one of Ghana's leading afro-pop artists, Adina Thembi, in their dramatic new hit, "Love Me Love". The song, written and produced by Rob with additional songwriting by Richie Mensah and Adina, provides an abundance of rhythmic synths interspersed with hard guitar strums and dynamic vocal textures, creating cinematic synergy between the two artists. Quick off the heels of his latest single, "Runaway", Rob heats things up a notch as we approach the summer months. "Love Me Love" is not a love song in the traditional sense but rather, a creative exploration of insecurity, jealousy, and the ways in which love can drive people mad.

"Love me love / Leave me like you're never gonna run away / Love me love love / Leave me like it was always meant for you to stay"

Love is multi-dimensional; while no relationship is perfect, some are far more plagued by the toxic push and pull of underlying issues. Rob and Adina's new single mesmerizes listeners with its in-depth storytelling and impressive vocal stylings to match. As suitable for radio as it is for a scene scripted for TV or Film, "Love Me Love" paints a vivid portrait of two lovers grappling with insecurity and lack of trust.

"This one was a lot of fun! Collaborating with Adina was a genuine honor and, honestly, the essential icing on this crazy cake I baked up. While creating this track and writing the song, I envisioned collaborating with a dope female artist to capture the full story being told. Feels good to see that vision come to life in such a global way!" -Rob Murat

The "On My Block" actor has recently received high praises for his music from publications like Medium Magazine, Broadway World and CONTRAST. Rob has also made guest appearances on the FOX TV series Bones and has acted opposite Academy Award winner Halle Berry in the CBS TV series Extant, executive produced by Steven Spielberg. He is the narrating voice of a series of ESPN TV campaigns and various nationally televised award ceremonies. When he is not in front of the camera, you can find him producing music for the screen with works featured on Vh1, BET, ESPN, CBS, TV One, HBO, and PBS, all achieving over 100 million impressions nationwide. His star power proves to be a perfect match for the incredible talents of Ghanaian-South African artist, Adina Thembi.

"I'm really excited to be able to add my bit to this beautiful piece! I love how empowering and real the lyrics are. It will definitely be something a lot of people can relate to. Can't wait for the rest of the world to hear it!" -Adina Thembi

Adina is rapidly becoming recognized in the industry for her versatility. The singer/actress/fashionista is fresh off of the success of her Reggae hit, "WHY", which is a bit of a departure from her normal afrobeats and highlife vibes, and has won "Best Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year" at the 2021 3Music Awards. Adina's talents have attracted a substantial fan base both in music and in fashion as she continues to establish herself as a style icon in Ghana, with her budding line, Thembi Republic. Adina is a one time GMA (UK) Best Female Vocalist winner as well as a two-time VGMA Female Vocalist of the Year winner. Other prestigious awards include winning VGMA's Record of the Year, 3Music Award's Woman of the Year, 2019's Best Dressed Ghanaian Celebrity at the Fashion Ghana Awards and so much more. Adina recently made history by being the most nominated female for the Ghana Music Awards 2021 and also being at the top of the list overall with 11 nominations. Beyond the awards and career accolades, Adina is very excited about her new foundation, Beautiful Inside, which focuses on Fibroid Awareness.

Listen to "Love Me Love" on Spotify here.