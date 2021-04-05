Rob Murat Releases New Single 'Runaway'

Rob Murat, is back with a new hit that we can all relate to entitled "Runaway." "Runaway" comes quickly off the heels of his soulful Valentine's Day release "Next To Me." Introducing lush pop soundscapes to the R&B/Soul vibes he is known for, the new single offers a cinematic hug for those facing hardship or isolation during dark times. Offering a bit of healing and a sense of comfort, "Runaway" delivers a much needed escape as we begin to approach the end of what has been one of the most trying years of our lifetime. Written and produced by Rob and co-produced by critically acclaimed producer/musician Seandammit (Sia, Dr. Dre, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato) as well as Nate Williams (Rick Ross, Machel Montano, Verse Simmonds), Runaway is a feel good gem that is both sonically captivating and timely.

"With the disaster of a global pandemic almost - but not yet - behind us, so many people need an escape to a feeling called better. RUNAWAY is my reminder to those who may be struggling that they are not alone. It's my contribution to a collective healing we all desperately need as we continue to get through all of this... together." - Rob Murat

Rob's multifaceted artistry is admired both behind the mic and in front of the camera. An actor/singer originally from Queens, NY, he is currently a recurring guest star on one of Netflix's most binged series, On My Block, which is currently filming it's fourth and final season. Rob has made guest appearances on the FOX TV series Bones and has acted opposite Academy Award winner Halle Berry in the CBS TV series Extant, executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Rob is also the narrating voice of a series of ESPN TV campaigns and various nationally televised award ceremonies. When he is not in front of the screen, you can find him producing music for the screen with work featured on Vh1, BET, ESPN, CBS, TV One, HBO, and PBS, all achieving over 100 million impressions nationwide.

"And you know oh you know, You can't throw it all away / Cause you went and came all this way, No... Oh you know that there's a way, And we can make it" ~ Runaway

"Runaway" comes ahead of Rob's upcoming album release which is set to go LIVE later this year. With yet another glimpse into his versatility as both a thriving actor and musician, his new single offers an authentic lens into the fullness of his soul and his ability to bring people hopeful comfort during the hardest of times. Paired with an animated music video release on April 2nd, the single launches a wonderfully progressive and accessible sound for Rob and, yet, remains defiantly soulful. A true double-threat, Rob Murat gives you more than one reason to runaway with him.

Watch the animated lyric video below!