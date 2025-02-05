Rising Pop Sensation Rob Eberle Returns to the Los Angeles Stage This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rob Eberle is set to make his highly anticipated return with a special live performance at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Presented in collaboration with Breaking Sound and Music4Miles, this event marks Eberle's first live show in a few months and promises an unforgettable night of music.

In response to the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, Eberle will be donating 100 percent of his personal proceeds from the show to Los Angeles Wildfire Relief. As a Los Angeles-based artist, he is using this opportunity to give back to the city that has shaped his journey. Doors open at 7:00 PM, and tickets are available HERE.

Originally from Long Island, New York, and now based in Los Angeles, Rob Eberle has established himself as a young, versatile artist with a unique ability to capture both his own life experiences and those of others through his deeply personal songwriting. Drawing influence from artists such as FINNEAS, Billie Eilish, Jeremy Zucker, and Alexander 23, Eberle has crafted a genre-bending sound that continues to resonate with audiences.

Following the success of his debut EP "COLLATERAL DAMAGE," which has already amassed over 300,000 streams across all platforms, Eberle is quickly gaining recognition as an artist to watch. With label distribution through earthprogram/Virgin, now under the Warner Music Group umbrella with Sparta, he has secured promotional deals with brands such as Coca-Cola and delivered standout live performances at ACL, SXSW, WFNM, BMI in LA, Elsewhere, The Basement in Nashville and MONDO in NYC.

His latest single, "goodbye (to someone you love)," has proven to be his most powerful release yet, breaking into Top 40 radio at #122 and now climbing at #46, alongside hits like "Birds of a Feather" and "Die with a Smile." The track has also propelled Eberle to the #8 spot on the Indie Singles Chart and #43 on the Indie Hot 100.

Rob Eberle is a rising alternative pop-rock artist known for his deeply introspective songwriting and evocative vocal performances. With a rapidly growing fan base and recognition from major industry players, he continues to establish himself as a dynamic force in the music industry.

