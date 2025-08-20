Rheagan Wallace Extends Run Of STAGE MAMMA: From Child Star To Leading Lady

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rheagan Wallace invites you into her extraordinary life with raw honesty, poignant reflection, and unexpected humor in STAGE MAMMA: From Child Star to Leading Lady a Soaring Solo Production.

From a small town in Texas to the glitz of Hollywood, this poignant coming-of-age story navigates stardom and the complex relationship between a daughter and her mother who is both her fiercest advocate and greatest obstacle. Wallace is set to perform her captivating chronicle of her unique Hollywood coming-of-age, starting from a small town in Texas to navigating the high stakes of L.A. in September at the Fort Worth Fringe Festival, in October at A BFF Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theatre Event in Santa Monica and in November in Soaring Solo STARS in Hollywood.

Developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson, Artwork by Mary Lou Sandler, 3Cubed Studios, Videography by Justin Sandler, 3Cubed Studios, QLab Design, by Nick Foran, Solo Coach: Heather Dowling.

Performances will be on Friday, Sept. 5 at 5:20 PM, Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3:10 PM and Sunday, Sept. 7 at 11:00 AM at Stolen Shakespeare Guild (3623 Decatur Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76106).

Rheagan Wallace is a Texas-born actor, writer, and comedian whose passion for performing began before she could even spell the word “audition.” She got her start on Walker, Texas Ranger and went on to land standout roles on Malcolm in the Middle, That's So Raven, ER, and more. Her journey from child star to truth-telling artist has been anything but ordinary.

Rheagan was named Best Actress at the 2014 Bare Bones International Film Festival for Amazin' Grace, and as a filmmaker, her 2024 short film Subjugate won Best Women's Empowerment Film at the 2025 London Women's Film Festival. It was also nominated for Best Human Rights Short at the LA Independent Women Film Awards.

Her critically acclaimed solo show, STAGE MAMMA: From Child Star to Leading Lady, premiered at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it received standing ovations at all three performances and earned rave reviews from both audiences and critics.

Whether in comedy or drama, on stage or screen, Rheagan's work is rooted in resilience, heart, and a deep belief in the transformative power of storytelling. She believes laughter bridges divides, courageous honesty creates change, and storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have for human connection.

She is represented by Linda McAlister Talent and Curtis Talent Management.