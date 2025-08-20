Review: THE FANTASTICKS at Ruskin Group Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fantasticks is a bewitching classic musical at the award-winning Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica through August 24th. A truly delightful escape, this must-see production is a bit of charmed magic, a fanciful and evocative whimsy. Every moment is exquisitely executed, with magical costumes by Jennifer Pollono (I am in love with each and every single outfit), transportive staging by Bruce Goodrich, and inspired direction by Elina de Santos. The Fantasticks at the Ruskin Theatre has a unique whimsical, bohemian style all of its own that is simply enchanting.

Kiel Kennedy, Rhett Hemingway,

Sophie Pollono, Raven Scott

Although I am seeing it for the first time at Ruskin Group Theatre, the beloved 1960 classic The Fantasticks is one of the most performed musicals of all time. The songs are lovely, tuneful, and gloriously hummable. The Fantasticks is a fanciful romantic comedy about star-crossed young lovers, mischievous turnip-loving fathers, romantic bandits and out-of-work Shakespearean actors.

It is difficult to imagine a more charming, surreally perfect cast than the dream cast of The Fantasticks, with many actors appearing here that I have loved in other productions.

I absolutely adored Kiel Kennedy in Rogue Machine’s brilliant Human Error, where I described him: “Kiel Kennedy is a revelation…The physical comedy he brings to the role is priceless, with his booming voice, intense physical presence and hilariously menacing heartiness…This is an irresistible, genius performance from comedic star Kiel Kennedy, through and through.” So I was thrilled when I heard Kennedy would be in this production of The Fantasticks. Kiel Kennedy has some of the best comedic timing out there, with the uncanny ability to say any simple line, even a “yes” or a “no”, and get the entire audience laughing. I cherished every moment he was on stage in The Fantasticks, and he is hilarious, heartwarming, and lovably crusty as patriarch and eager pruner Hucklebee.

Kiel Kennedy, Danny Bernardo,

Michael D. Cohen, Sophie Pollono

Kennedy has spectacular comedic chemistry with another brilliant and hilarious actor, Michael D. Cohen, superb as the gardening-obsessed dad next door Bellamy. Their camaraderie, utterly charming duets “Never Say No” and “Plant a Radish” and sprightly, adorable dances (with sublime choreography by Jennifer Oundjian and co-choreographer Erik Hall) were the highlight of the show for me.

Another actor that made me want to see The Fantasticks (and wait to see it until he entered the show later in the run) is Will Riddle, who I loved in 5 Star Theatricals’ feel-good period musical “Million Dollar Quartet.” I wrote: “Will Riddle as Carl Perkins is pitch perfect, with a great look and ability to inhabit this 1950s era with great detail and realism. Riddle’s attitude, sass and humor spark the sessions and keep the show dynamic. “My Babe” and “See You Later Alligator” are rocking and must-hear hits that I’m still humming.” Will Riddle brings great humor, depth, geeky charm and rich humanity to the part of the Romeo-esque young lover The Boy (Matt), as well as his gorgeous, delicious, lush voice.

Even in a sublime cast, the marvelous John Wuchte stands out, stealing scenes with his ingenuity as marauding Shakespearan actor as Henry. He delivers a sheer blockbuster treasure of a comic performance, along with the brilliant Michael Redfield as Mortimer, who I have seen do excellent work in Rogue Machine’s Evanston Salt Costs Climbing. Not only are Michael Redfield and John Wutche glorious every second they are on stage, but Michael Redfield also does magnificent musical direction. Both Redfield and Wuchte are live musicians also accompanying the production on keyboards and melodica and various orchestral noisemakers. It is truly an impressive feat, to watch Wutche and Redfield switch back and forth between doing great work as musicians in the background and hilarious and glorious comedy in the foreground as well. The live music is one of the many charms of this production.

Danny Bernardo is captivating and beautifully seductive as El Gallo, bandit and narrator. And Raven Scott is beguiling and stupendously talented as Mute, who somehow manages to create and encapsulate the whole spirit of magical realism of the play with her dancer’s grace, supple contortions, and subtle facial expressions without saying a word.

Rhett Hemingway, Kiel Kennedy, Danny Bernardo,

Michael D. Cohen, Raven Scott, Sophie Pollono

I was so happy marinating in the heavenly, escapist, light-hearted charm of the first act that the dour delirium of the second act hit me like a slap of the cold water in the face. The tonal shift in the second act is jarring, with the sweet Romeo and Juliet romance souring in the light of the day. Even the goofy, fun-loving dads start stomping on kumquats and running amok. Direction wise, I would have preferred to see this second act to feel more tongue-in-cheek and light-hearted, but I am seeing The Fantasticks for the first time, and perhaps this is just where the material goes.

I am particularly puzzled by the lovable, gonzo, out-of-work Shakespearean actors turning into unlikely, sadistic villains in the second act. I have spent the bulk of my life surrounded by down-on-their-luck theatre folk, and have yet to be abducted or tortured (fingers crossed). Perhaps the Texan creators of this musical, Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, had a much worse time in the New York theatre world back in the 1950s than I can imagine. Or maybe all this paranoia originates from the Edmond Rostand play, from which The Fantasticks is adapted, or somewhere else in its vast hodgepodge of inspirations (Shakespeare comedies, commedia de’llarte, Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, etc).

At any rate, the second act of The Fantasticks has a rather surprising message for us: kids, just stay home where it’s safe, don’t go anywhere or try anything, and get all those tomfool notions of romance and adventure out of yer heads. This is pretty cranky stuff for a romantic musical.

Luckily, even the downbeat and peevish spirit of some of the second act could not ruin the beauty of this production for me. For the most part, The Fantasticks is sheer loveliness.

My adventure-loving munchkins, 7 and 8 years old, enjoyed every lavish and delectable moment of The Fantasticks, from the transcendent perfection of the staging (with glitter raining down from above) to the gorgeous singing and dancing, to the excitement of the sword fights and the Shakespearen troupe literally popping in and out of a box on stage. This is a special treasure you do not want to miss.

Note: previous dates in this run featured Rhett Hemingway as The Boy (Matt), who is shown in the photos; currently it is starring Will Riddle.

Photos by Andy DePung

The Fantasticks runs through August 24th at Ruskin Group Theatre. Ruskin Group Theatre is located at 3000 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405. There is free parking on site. You can get tickets and more information by calling (310) 397-3244 or clicking the button below:

