Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Bank Of America Performing Arts Center

As a child of the 80s, it’s hard to go into any production of Little Shop of Horrors without comparing it to the 1984 film starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Bill Murray, and Motown’s Levi Stubbs as the soulful voice of the carnivorous plant.

Sure, it’s an infectiously likable stage show that was an Off-Broadway hit in 1982, a Tony Award-winning revival in 2020, and a mainstay in Halloween-season community theater. But you can’t beat Steve Martin on laughing gas.

That said, 5-Star Theatrical’s production of Little Shop of Horrors holds its own. It delivers that perfect blend of campy horror, doo-wop snazz, and delightfully singable songs that linger long after the show ends.

And it’s no wonder. With the book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menkin, the show’s got the same brand of commercial likability that the famous duo later brought to collaborations including Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast.

So it’s hard to go wrong. And at this production—directed by Brian Kite, with musical direction by Ryan O’Connell and choreography by Dana Solimando—every member of the 9-person cast hits all the right notes, both with stellar voices and memorable stage presence (all incarnations of Hungry Plant included).

Jared Goldsmith as Seymour

Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of Seymour, a nerdy “Nice Guy” who is an assistant at a struggling Skid Row flower shop. Meek and mild-mannered, he seems destined to dutifully sweep the store floors and swoon over his ditzy but sweet coworker, Audrey. Too bad she’s in love with a demented dentist who likes to give her black eyes.

The flower shop’s not doing well, so Seymour suggests putting a “strange and interesting” plant in the window to attract customers. And he’s got just the plant: He calls it the Audrey 2, it’s unlike any plant he’s ever seen, and he found it in Chinatown during a Total Eclipse of the Sun.

Oh, and it may or may not trigger the eventual extermination of the whole human race. “Shing-a-ling, what a creepy thing to be happening!”

Just as expected, the cute little plant— which looks like a head of cabbage (but with a big mouth and a fuzzy red tongue, like a muppet)— brings a sudden rush of business to the store. The bad news? The only way to keep Audrey 2 growing is to feed it human blood.

“I'll give you a few drops,” Seymour sings, nervously squeezing a drop of blood out of his fingertip into the plant’s eager mouth. “If that will appease.”

But of course, it won’t.

Luz Rodríguez, Rezia Landers, Jared Goldsmith and Naya Ramsey-Clarke

As Seymour’s flower shop becomes more and more successful—and his murderous (and delightfully pitch-perfect) plant gets bigger and bigger—Seymour must contend with the age-old question of how far he’ll go for the things he wants.

About that: I guess even a sweet guy in a sweater vest will throw you into the mouth of a ravenous plant if it means getting his girl. “Bop sh-bop, Little shop of terror!”

Jared Goldsmith as Seymour and Emily Goglia as Audrey shine in their roles, with Goldsmith bringing an endearing awkwardness and Goglia delivering a grounded, likable Audrey with vocals that soar in 'Suddenly Seymour.”

The trio of Crystal, Ronette, and Chiffon (Luz Rodriguez, Rezia Landers, and Naya Ramsey-Clarke) are spot-on, providing a musical commentary that’s equal parts fun and soulful, while Jay Brian Winnick plays the curmudgeonly Mushnik with charm (even if he's not always likable).

Tyler Matthew Burk as Orin the dentist

Tyler Matthew Burk, as Audrey’s abusive boyfriend gives, the show’s most memorable performance. Not only does he perform the sadistic dentist role perfectly, sucking long swigs of laughing gas and unleashing the perfect Joker’s cackle—but he also pulls off some hilarious quick-changes as a revolving door of other ancillary characters.

And then, of course, there is the plant.

From the first 'Feed me!' to its final looming presence, the plant is a character in its own right. Puppeteer Genevieve Flati (U/S Christian Anderson in the performance I saw) and voice actor Mitchell Gerrard Johnson bring Audrey 2 to life with an impressive combination of physicality and Motown flair.

Jared Goldsmith, Luz Rodríguez, Naya Ramsey-Clarke and Rezia Landers

While the show’s darker ending may leave younger audiences a bit shell-shocked, there’s no denying the infectious energy of this production. The songs, the performances, and the fun all come together in a show that will have you humming 'Bop sh-bop' long after the final curtain.

All photos courtesy of 5-Star Theatricals.

Tickets may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through

www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (805) 449-2787.

Comments