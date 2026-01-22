Revelry Theatre Group Unveils 2026 Season Lineup at MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Revelry Theatre Group has announced its 2026 season, to be presented at MacLeod Ale Brewing Co..

Following a successful 2025 season at the Van Nuys brewery, the company will return with three limited-engagement productions, each running for one weekend at different points during the year.

JULIUS CAESAR

March 13, 14, and 15, 2026

The season will open with William Shakespeare’s JULIUS CAESAR, performed on the weekend of the Ides of March. The production will launch the 2026 lineup with a political drama examining leadership, power, and the will of the people.

TWELFTH NIGHT

May 15, 16, and 17, 2026

Continuing the Shakespearean focus of last season’s The Tempest, TWELFTH NIGHT will be presented as the season’s Scholarship Production in support of the Michelle Cagney Arts in Community Scholarship. The comedy centers on mistaken identity, love, and transformation.

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

October 30 and 31, and November 1, 2026

The season will conclude with THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW, a new adaptation of Washington Irving’s classic American ghost story. Building on a Halloween tradition established with last year’s production of Hamlet, the adaptation will be staged over Halloween weekend.