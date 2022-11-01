ROCK MY SOUL FESTIVAL - A MUSICAL PORTRAIT: PRICE & BONDS & More Lead Los Angeles' September Theater Top 10

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Rock My Soul Festival - A Musical Portrait: Price & Bonds

Los Angeles Philharmonic - November 05, 2022 through November 06, 2022

Inspired by the friendship between composers Florence Price and Margaret Bonds, whose mutual support helped them break down barriers to have their music heard in the classical music world of the early 20th century, Rock My Soul celebrates historical and present-day collaborations between Black women artists. As two Black women composers working in the 1930s, unrecognized and unsupported by their field and the country in which they lived, Price and Bonds forged a lasting relationship as mentor and student, as musical collaborators, as champions of one another's art, and as friends. Both Bonds and Price would set numerous "firsts" as milestones in their careers, writing with distinct musical vocabularies that blended their Western classical training with African American styles and forms, and championing messages of Black acceptance and pride in the United States.

For tickets: click here.

Lillias White With Seth Rudetsky

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts - November 03, 2022 through November 03, 2022

Direct from currently starring in the Tony Award-winning Smash Hit Musical Hadestown, Lillias White is taking the day off from Broadway to make her Wallis debut. The Wallis & Mark Cortale Present the return of the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ concert series, hosted and music-directed by SiriusXM Radio star Seth Rudetsky with internationally acclaimed Tony, Obie, and Emmy Award-winner Lillias White (The Life, Fela!, Dreamgirls, Barnum, Once On This Island, Chicago, Disney's Hercules, Pieces of April, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, "The Get Down," "Russian Doll, "Search Party"). The evening promises a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful, and revealing questions, and the music from White's stellar Broadway and television career.

For tickets: click here.

The Inheritance: Part 1 & Part 2

Geffen Playhouse - September 13, 2022 through November 27, 2022

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results. The Inheritance reunites Geffen Playhouse alums Matthew López & Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, 2017) for an extended run of the celebrated Stephen Daldry production after its Olivier Award-sweeping London and Tony Award-winning Broadway runs. Audience Engagement initiatives for The Inheritance are supported by the Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation.

For tickets: click here.

The Brothers Paranormal

East West Players - November 17, 2022 through December 11, 2022

Two Thai brothers-one born in Thailand and the other in the American Midwest-struggle to launch a ghost-hunting business when they are called to investigate the paranormal hauntings at the home of an African-American couple displaced by Hurricane Katrina in this supernatural thriller. EWP multi-produced playwright and teaching artist Prince Gomolvilas pens a suspenseful, humorous, and compassionate exploration of the trauma of leaving home, whether crossing the country, the globe, or over from the other side.

For tickets: click here.

Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the '70s

Carpenter Performing Arts Center - November 02, 2022 through November 03, 2022

Ann Hampton Callaway is astonishing. LA WeeklyTony-nominated Broadway star and platinum-selling singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway transports us back to the 1970s as she and an all-star trio revel in the rousing hits by the decades greatest songwriters! Relive classic hits like Killing Me Softly, I Will Survive, and The Way We Were along with favorites by Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, the Carpenters, Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt, Roberta Flack, and more in this feel-good trip through the decade of melody.

For tickets: click here.

How the Grunch Cribbed Christmas

El Portal Theater - November 18, 2022 through November 20, 2022

This Chrismahanukwanzakah Season, Scrags, Gwen, Keith & Esther are competing to be the most charitable team at Mayberrys 1st Annual Holly Jolly Toy Drive and Nondenominational Winter Pageant Slash Variety Show as the clock ticks down to the culmination of the evening: a live performance of the holiday classic, How the Grunch Cribbed Christmas.But with Gwen in charge and a real life Grunch wreaking havoc, the Squad is going to have their work cut out for them if they want to save the holidays!

For tickets: click here.

Iron Skirt Stories

Moving Arts Theatre - October 28, 2022 through November 05, 2022

Following a month of sold out shows," IRON SKIRT STORIES" has extended and is back to bring you original tales of strength, resilience and humor, written and performed by eight remarkable women including: Madelynn Fattibene, Carole Goldman, Karen Gutierrez, Sasha Hawkes, Amy Marcs, Robin McDonald, Cara Newman Ruyle and Martha Thompson. Directed by Paul Stein.

For tickets: click here.

Lend Me A Tenor

Long Beach Performing Arts Center - October 21, 2022 through November 06, 2022

International City Theatre presents the two-time Tony-nominated screwball comedy by Ken Ludwig thats guaranteed to leave audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter. Culture-climbers in provincial but pretentious Cleveland are threatened with embarrassment when Il Stupendo, the Italian tenor theyve imported to sing Pagliacci, may prove to be indisposed (or even worse) at the last minute. In this quintessential farce replete with six slamming doors and a phone that never stops ringing, members of the Cleveland Opera Company frantically try to keep the show going when the star cant go on. The antics accelerate at full tilt, with one case of mistaken identity after another in this hilarious combination of slapstick, word play, romance and great opera music! International City Theatre at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802; (562) 436-4610; InternationalCityTheatre.org.

For tickets: click here.

Omar

LA Opera - October 22, 2022 through November 13, 2022

In 1807, a 37-year-old scholar living in West Africa was captured and forced aboard a slave ship bound for Charleston, South Carolina. Omar Ibn Said's life and Muslim faith are remembered and retold in this inspirational West Coast premiere inspired by his remarkable 1831 autobiography (the only known surviving American slave narrative written in Arabic). Set in the shifting darkness of memory and imagination, Omar follows his compelling journey from a peaceful life in his homeland to enslavement in a violent, foreign world. Lost in the wilderness of his thoughts and his stolen life, he's haunted by memories of his family and the people he encounters along the way. Through it all, he somehow remains true to himself and his faith, against all odds. The luminous score composed by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abelsincorporates distinctive West African traditions with traditional opera instrumentation. Tenor Jamez McCorkle makes his company debut in the title role, with bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch in a double role as two very different slave masters. Norman Garrett makes his company debut as Omar's brother, with Barry Banks as the auctioneer and Jacqueline Echols as Julie, an enslaved woman who gives Omar the key to a better life. Learn more about the creative process of Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels in this New York Times article.

For tickets: click here.

9 To 5, The Musical

The Conejo Players Theatre - November 11, 2022 through December 04, 2022

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL is a hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL tells the story of three unlikely friends who conspire to take control of their company and learn there's nothing they can't do -- even in a man's world. Outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic, 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL is about teaming up and taking care of business... it's about getting credit and getting even...

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.