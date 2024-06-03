THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY AND JUNE & More Lead Los Angeles's June 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for June 2024.

The Ballad of Johnny and June

La Jolla Playhouse - May 28, 2024 through July 07, 2024

Country music royalty Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain to this day one of the most famous couples of the 20th Century. Created with the support of the family and told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash, this new musical covers it all: their childhoods, their 1956 meeting at the Grand Ole Opry, the storied on-stage proposal in 1968, and the soaring highs and whiplash lows of fame, life on the road, addiction, arrests, controversies, marriage, family and devotion.

For tickets: click here.

Jelly's Last Jam

Pasadena Playhouse - May 29, 2024 through June 23, 2024

When legendary musician Jelly Roll Morton’s soul is forced to face the music, the self-proclaimed “inventor of jazz” is left at the ultimate crossroads. Follow Jelly from the back alleys of New Orleans to the sparkling stages of New York, as his remarkable journey unfolds in a stunning display of song, dance, and music. With soulful melodies, electrifying tap dancing, and fiery tunes that will leave you breathless, get your groove on with this dazzling musical masterpiece.

For tickets: click here.

A Strange Loop

Ahmanson Theatre - June 05, 2024 through June 30, 2024

The ground-breaking and critically acclaimed winner of every ‘Best Musical’ award on Broadway, and the Pulitzer Prize, bursts onto the stage for a limited engagement, direct from Broadway. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher, a young, gay, Black writer who hates his day job, writes a musical about a young, gay, Black writer who’s writing a musical about a young, gay, Black writer...a strange loop. Usher grapples with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes, all brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-talking ensemble. Nominated for 11 Tony Awards, Michael R. Jackson’s blisteringly funny, “audacious and uproarious” (The Guardian) show is a heartfelt and thought-provoking masterwork that uses humor and honesty to explore themes around race and sexuality.

For tickets: click here.

Misalliance

A Noise Within - May 17, 2024 through June 09, 2024

Eight marriage proposals and a plane crash — all in one afternoon. A Noise Within presents George Bernard Shaw’s high-flying comedy, “Misalliance.” Much to the delight of bourgeois underwear tycoon John Tarleton and his wife, their sweet, seemingly proper daughter is set to cement the family’s entry into Edwardian aristocracy with her upcoming marriage to the son of Lord Summerhays. But the unexpected arrival of uninvited guests suddenly changes everything in this wildly subversive comedy.

For tickets: click here.

Fancy Nancy, The Musical

Chance Theater - May 24, 2024 through June 09, 2024

On the Cripe Stage… This TYA favorite returns to the Chance for the seventh time. Bring the family and watch as Fancy Nancy and her friends Bree, Rhonda, Wanda, and Lionel get ready to perform in their very first show, “Deep Sea Dances.” Nancy is positive, that’s fancy for 100 percent sure, that she and Bree will be picked to be mermaids. When another girl wins the coveted role of the mermaid, Nancy is stuck playing a dreary, dull tree. Can Nancy bring fancy flair to her role, even though it isn’t the one she wanted? Recommendation: Ages 4 and up. Great for the entire family. Please Note: Babes in arms and children under four are not permitted, unless it’s at a designated Relaxed Performance. “The show demonstrates that ordinary children can be fancy too, and, even more important, that Fancy Nancy can be an ordinary child.” New York Times “fills the theatre with laughter, catchy songs and life-long lessons” Broadway World “The show is quite simply, splendiferous…The music is excellent, the lyrics are clever” Babies Gotta Have It Season Producers Bette & Wylie Aitken Associate Season Producer The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar

For tickets: click here.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Pantages Theatre - June 11, 2024 through June 30, 2024

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now — one that proves we’re better together.

For tickets: click here.

Lerner And Loewe's Camelot

North Coast Repertory Theatre - May 29, 2024 through June 23, 2024

Prepare for an evening of enchantment in CAMELOT, brilliantly adapted for intimate theatres. Written by Lerner & Loewe, this Tony Award-winning fairy-tale musical resounds with such memorable songs as, “I Loved You Once in Silence,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” and the title song, “Camelot.” Based on the King Arthur legend, it features the iconic characters King Arthur, Guenevere, Sir Lancelot, and the Knights of the Round Table. This epic story centers on the quest for democracy, justice, and the tragic struggle between passion, aspiration, and kingdoms. Transport yourself to a world of romance, revelry, and magic.

For tickets: click here.

REEFER MADNESS

The Whitley - Now through July 28, 2024

Newsflash! An Assassin of Youth is infiltrating Hollywood! The popular multiple award-winning musical comedy Reefer Madness returns for the first time in 25 years to where it all began, filling the Walk of Fame with laughter and great music. Experience the side-splittingly funny cult-classic musical like never before in a uniquely immersive production, featuring additional songs and material by the original creative team, directed and choreographed for a new generation by Spencer Liff (Hedwig, Spring Awakening, So You Think You Can Dance?).



For tickets: click here.

Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID

La Mirada Theatre - May 31, 2024 through June 23, 2024

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID is a gloriously magical love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy® Award winner Alan Menken, this perfect-for-the-whole family, fishy-fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

For tickets: click here.

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

Lonny Chapman Theatre - May 31, 2024 through July 07, 2024

The Group Rep presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning classic play YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, directed by Leota Rhodes and produced by Dawn Halloran. Expect the unexpected in this madcap comedy which centers around a girl from a family of freethinkers who falls for the son of a conservative banker. The play is a marvelous delight as it paints a richly, colorful portrait of the country’s most eccentric, lovable household. Originally produced on Broadway in 1936, this play ran for nearly three years. The 1938 film won the Oscar for Best Film.

For tickets: click here.

Mix-Mix: The Filipino Adventures of a German Jewish Boy

Los Angeles Theatre Center - May 09, 2024 through June 16, 2024

Latino Theater Company and Playwrights’ Arena present the world premiere of an epic World War II odyssey inspired by an astonishing, little-known true story. Grand in scale, exciting, touching, and at times hilarious, Mix-Mix centers on 13-year-old Rudy Preissman, whose newfound tropical refuge in the Philippines after escaping Nazi Germany is upended when Japan invades the islands — forcing his family and their Filipino friends to hide out in the heights and depths of sacred Mount Banahao.

For tickets: click here.

The Last Five Years

Sierra Madre Playhouse - May 17, 2024 through June 16, 2024

Sierra Madre Playhouse presents Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed musical The Last Five Years, a captivating and emotionally charged musical journey that explores the complex dynamics of a relationship through the lens of time, with 20 performances running from Friday, May 17 through Sunday, June 16, 2024. The play is a two-character tour-de-force about twenty-something New Yorkers Cathy and Jamie, who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. It unfolds in an enthralling way with Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. Set against a backdrop of soaring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, The Last Five Years delves into the highs and lows of love, dreams, and the passage of time.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

Comments