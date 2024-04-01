FUNNY GIRL & More Lead Los Angeles's April 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

This month's picks include incredible Broadway classics, shows for kids, and exciting new works.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for April 2024.

Funny Girl

Ahmanson Theatre - April 02, 2024 through April 28, 2024

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

Get a first look at the cast featuring Katerina McCrimmon (Fanny Brice), Stephen Mark Lukas, Grammy Award-winner Melissa Manchester and Izaiah Montaque Harris in action!

For tickets: click here.

Magic Strings

Bob Baker Marionette Theater - January 20, 2024 through April 07, 2024

Come join Bob Baker Marionette Theater for a visit to the magic world of strings, of puppeteers and balladeers, and the world that pleasure brings!

In Magic Strings, our magicians will invite you to become part of the magic with each pluck of a puppet’s string. Take a multimedia, immersive journey through the history of BBMT with fantastic live puppetry presented alongside multi-screen film footage of Bob Baker from interviews, demonstrations, and more! Learn what makes our strings magical through a classic BBMT variety extravaganza where history meets innovation for an show performance unlike any other.

Magic Strings whisks you away on a fantastic voyage, inviting you to sled down frosty slopes in a winter wonderland or become a flâneur strolling Parisian streets with puppet pals! Run away to the place where imagination dwells, with Jack Frost, Chili Dog, and a whole crew of fanciful marionettes, many who haven’t performed on our stage for several decades, all ready to excite and delight you!

For tickets: click here.

CINDERELLA – an “Enchanting” Rudie-DeCarlo Family Theatre Musical for kids 2 to 102

Santa Monica Playhouse - February 03, 2024 through April 28, 2024

The beloved Rudie-DeCarlo musical CINDERELLA celebrates its 40th anniversary with a stunning multi-media makeover to kick off 2024. It’s Cinderella like you’ve never seen her before, with new songs, hilarious special FX, a silent movie segment that will have you falling out of your seat, dazzling costumes, amazing magical prestidigitation, and a story about being true to your dreams and loving yourself as you are that's as meaningful today as ever before.

For tickets: click here.

Cinderella

Theatre West - February 17, 2024 through June 01, 2024

Storybook Theatre's award-winning musical, Cinderella, returns to Theatre West this spring. Storybook Theatre’s joyful Cinderella is a funny version specifically created to appeal to young children and the whole family. Complete with a loopy Fairy Godmother and puppets as the stepsisters, kids get the chance to dance with the Prince, try on the glass slipper, and join in the fun.

Book, and lyrics by Lloyd J. Schwartz with music by Michael Paul. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Produced by Barbara Mallory for Storybook Theatre, a division of Theatre West. The cast includes Jessica Rawls, Barbara Mallory, David P. Johnson, Scottie Nevil, and Zoey Mae-Dillon Levine. Understudies: Saratoga Ballantine and Kelsey Johnson.

Cinderella. A musical for children and their families. At Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is close to Universal City, North Hollywood and Studio City. There is parking in a privately-operated lot across the street (fee charged, via credit card). February 17- June 1, 2024. Saturdays at 1 p.m. All seats $15. Reservations: (323) 851-7977. Online ticketing: www.theatrewest.org

For tickets: click here.

One Of The Good Ones

Pasadena Playhouse - March 13, 2024 through April 07, 2024

Join standup comedian Haley Lindsey as she explores such varied topics as love, sex, murder, family, politics, mental illness, marine biology, and reality television and asks the deep questions like "What is our place in the universe?" and "Why are sperm whales called that?"

The cast of One of the Good Ones is led by Lana Parrilla (Once Upon A Time, The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ilana and Carlos Gomez (Broadway’s In the Heights) as Enrique, and features Isabella Gomez (Netflix's One Day at a Time, The Goldbergs) as Yoli, Nico Greetham (Disney’s Newsies; Love, Victor; American Horror Story) as Marcos, and Santino Jimenez (Netflix's One Day at a Time) as Pedro.

For tickets: click here.

Fat Ham

Gil Cates Theater - Now through April 28, 2024

Meet Juicy, a young, queer Black man with a Shakespearean-sized dilemma. When the ghost of his dead father shows up at his family’s BBQ wedding reception demanding his murder be avenged, does the poetic and sensitive Juicy have it in him to do the deed, or will he “to thine own self be true?” See what the New York Times calls “a hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy,” in this Pulitzer Prize– winning take on Hamlet, direct from Broadway to L.A.

Fat Ham is produced in association with No Guarantees, Public Theater Productions & Rashad V. Chambers. Fat Ham first premiered in 2022 at The Public Theater as a co-production between National Black Theatre and The Public Theater. Fat Ham made its Broadway premiere on April 12, 2023.

For tickets: click here.

COULD I HAVE THIS DANCE?

Lonny Chapman Theatre - March 29, 2024 through May 05, 2024

The Group Rep presents Could I Have This Dance? written by Doug Haverty, directed by Kathleen R. Delaney, and produced by Brent Beerman for The Group Rep. This award-winning comedy-drama looks at modern love, complicated relationships, working-from-home and a family that is actually functional. This play was voted by the American National Critics Association as the Best Regional Play of 1992. What starts as a delicious, fast-paced romantic comedy pivots, as a medical crisis forces the family members to ask serious questions, and not everyone wants to know the answers. March 29 – May 5. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. General Admission: $35. Seniors & Students with ID: $30. Groups of 10+: $25. Buy tickets/info: www.thegrouprep.com Phone Reservation Line: (818) 763-5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre – Main Stage, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 92601.

For tickets: click here.

King Hedley II

A Noise Within - March 31, 2024 through April 28, 2024

A Noise Within continues its commitment to August Wilson’s “American Century Cycle” with King Hedley II, the ninth play in Wilson’s extraordinary 10-play cycle that explores the Black experience in 20th century America decade-by decade. After seven years in prison, King Hedley re-enters society eager to rebuild his life, but quickly confronts the inescapable challenges facing Black men in Reagan-era Pittsburgh. King’s disenfranchisement comes into conflict with the stories he’s been telling himself. Yet he continues to plant seeds where nothing can grow.

For tickets: click here.

PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL

South Coast Repertory - April 05, 2024 through May 04, 2024

Be among the first to see the new musical where one kiss from a mysterious stranger changes Rita and Peter’s lives forever. “For better or worse” takes on new meaning in this sweeping love story set to a breathtaking score featuring a stellar cast from Broadway and across the country.



Watch as Conor Ryan rehearses 'The Room Where She Doesn't Sleep' from Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical with Music Director Wylie DeWeese on piano at South Coast Rep.

For tickets: click here.

Nice Work If You Can Get It

Coachella Valley Repertory - April 10, 2024 through April 21, 2024

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT will be the biggest production ever mounted on the CVRep stage. A classic Broadway blockbuster filled with actors, singers, dancers and beloved Gershwin tunes, including “Sweet and Lowdown,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off,” “S’Wonderful,” “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Lady Be Good,” “I’ve Got to Be There,” and many more. Nice Work If You Can Get It is a classic family, endlessly entertaining show boasting 10 Tony nominations and two wins. Get ready for the climactic grand finale to CVRep’s 2023-2024 Season. It’s s’wonderful!! NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT will be the biggest production ever mounted on the CVRep stage. A classic Broadway blockbuster filled with actors, singers, dancers and beloved Gershwin tunes, including “Sweet and Lowdown,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off,” “S’Wonderful,” “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Lady Be Good,” “I’ve Got to Be There,” and many more. Nice Work If You Can Get It is a classic family, endlessly entertaining show boasting 10 Tony nominations and two wins. Get ready for the climactic grand finale to CVRep’s 2023-2024 Season. It’s s’wonderful!!

For tickets: click here.

Tartuffe (Wilbur)

North Coast Repertory Theatre - March 06, 2024 through April 07, 2024

The story takes place in the home of the wealthy Orgon, where Tartuffe—a fraud and a pious imposter—has insinuated himself. He succeeds magnificently in winning the respect and devotion of the head of the house, and then tries to marry his daughter and seduce his wife and scrounge the deed to the property. He nearly gets away with it, but an emissary from King Louis XIV arrives in time to recover the property, free Monsieur Orgon, and haul Tartuffe off to jail. And so his duplicity is finally exposed and punished. But not before the author has mercilessly examined the evil that men can commit in the guise of religious fervor and the dangers that imperil those who would believe only what they choose to believe despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.