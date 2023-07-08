RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET to Return to Los Angeles in August

The production will play at THE GARDENIA on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9PM.

By: Jul. 08, 2023

Therese Lee will return to L.A. for an encore performance of  RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET which received the 2023 Bistro Award for Outstanding Autobiographical Show. The show recalls her days in Los Angeles as an entertainment reporter too broke to own a car, and shares what her interactions with some of Hollywood's biggest stars during that time did to change her life forever. 

RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET includes an eclectic set of songs from such songwriters as Jerry Herman, Richard Maltby & David Shire, Cy Coleman, Diane Warren & Lady Gaga, Patty Griffin, John Prine and more. The show is back in Los Angeles after its premiere at Feinstein's at Vitello's, NYC performances at the Triad Theater and Don't Tell Mama, and performances in Palm Springs and Palm Desert.    

Music Director Doug Peck  is a Los Angeles based musician and educator. He has appeared in concert with artists like Renée Fleming, Heather Headley, Michelle Williams, Lupe Fiasco, Jessie Mueller, Shemekia Copeland, John Prine, Matthew Polenzani, Kristin Chenoweth, André DeShields, Tovah Feldshuh, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ernestine Jackson, among many others.   The show is directed by Jeff Harnar, a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award winning Director, recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award and was the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree. He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner and award winning shows for Celia Berk, Dawn Derow, Margo Brown and Josephine Sanges.

RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET plays at THE GARDENIA (7066 Santa Monica Blvd.) Saturday, August 19, 2023  at 9PM.   There is a $20.00 Cover Charge with a $14 two drink minimum.  Reservations can be made at 323-467-7444

MORE ABOUT Therese Lee

Therese Lee is a versatile performer who has sung in every genre from opera and art song (in five languages) to musical theater and the Great American Songbook, she has a BA in music from UCLA and has performed her own cabaret acts in Los Angeles at the Cinegrill, the Gardenia, Masquers Cabaret  and Feinstein's at Vitello's.  In 2019, she participated in Professional Track of the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, which gave her the opportunity to work with the finest members of the cabaret community from around the country, including Marilyn Maye, Jeff Harnar, and Faith Prince

MORE THE GARDENIA

The Gardenia is now the longest-running Cabaret Supper Club in the United States. A classic Old Hollywood/New York-style entertainment venue in every sense, the club itself is designed and sized after a classic Cabaret theme - a small intimate setting only holding about 65 people max, and has played host to an incredible range of talent for decades, from up-and-coming performing/singing artists to seasoned professionals and legends in the entertainment business, in music, theater, stage, Broadway, film and television.



