RHAPSODY IN BLUE AT 100: A CONCERT OF HOPE to be Presented at Pacific Symphony's SummerFest 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pacific Symphony’s SummerFest 2024 presented by City of Hope Orange County will continue on July 27 at 8 p.m. The City of Hope Orange County sponsors Rhapsody in Blue at 100: A Concert of Hope, a heart-warming concert that is a powerful reminder of the strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit of cancer survivors, patients, and their loved ones.

“City of Hope, recognized among the top 5 in the nation for cancer care and #1 in California by U.S. News & World Report, is delivering on our most important goal: saving lives,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “We are grateful to Pacific Symphony and Music Director Carl St.Clair for dedicating this concert to everyone impacted by cancer and joining with us to honor the more than 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S. With the promising path so many cancer researchers and physicians have forged—including many at City of Hope—there is incredible hope for the future.”

While the Great Park Live venue in Irvine may be new, the Symphony’s promise of an exceptional summer musical journey remains unchanged. Expect an intimate and cozy experience in a casual, inviting setting. Picture this: warm summer evenings, delightful picnics overflowing with goodies, all shared with family and friends—every element contriubting to the magic of the Symphony SummerFest tradition.

Gates open at 6 p.m., welcoming you to a choice of seating options: table seating at the front for an up-close experience, or row seating with convenient tablet tables. General parking is included with your ticket. Still looking for tickets? Subscriptions of three- or four-concert packages are still available. With a variety of pre-concert dining options, including delicious food and beverages, your evening is guaranteed to be a feast for the senses. For more information or to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Music Director Carl St.Clair takes the podium on Saturday, July 27 for an "All-American” program that promises to captivate. The evening opens with Leonard Bernstein’s “Symphonic Dances” from West Side Story, a work brimming with dramatic colors and moods that will perfectly complement the lush summer night. The California premiere of Peter Boyer’s Rhapsody in Red, White & Blue featuring piano soloist Jeffrey Biegel, follows. Biegel conceived the project to celebrate the centennial of George Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue, which was premiered 100 years ago on February 12, 1924. After intermission, Biegel returns for a celebratory performance of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, a masterful fusion of classical and jazz. Also on the program is Gershwin’s jazz-influenced symphonic tone poem, An American in Paris.

The concert is the second in a series of five SummerFest 2024 programs presented by City of Hope Orange County, which also sponsors the July 27 Concert of Hope. The Great Park Live venue is underwritten by the City of Irvine. Additional sponsorship was provided by Ronna and Bill Shipman. Pacific Symphony extends heartfelt thanks to its series sponsors: Official Television Station PBS SoCal, Official Pops Radio Station K-Earth 101, Official Media Partner LAist, and Official Hotel Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa.

Already have tickets and want to enhance your evening with delectable food? Call the Symphony box office at (714) 755-5799 to pre-order delicious boxed meals, appetizers, wine, and beverages by 24 Carrots, available for convenient pickup at Great Park from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on the night of the concert. Preview Picnic Menu for a taste of what’s in store.

The Symphony will continue its residency at Great Park Live during the 2024 SummerFest season, with three more exhilarating programs culminating in the Tchaikovsky Spectacular on Sept. 7. Discover more about all the summer concerts in the series at PacificSymphony.org.



Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL