News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre

From the team behind the NAACP Theater Award-winning Rapunzel Alone and the Los Angeles Drama Critic’s Circle Award-winning Walking the Tightrope.

By: Sep. 13, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The U.S. premiere of “Pascal & Julien,” a uniquely touching story about fathers and sons and the birth of a friendship by Australian playwright Daniel Keene, opened last Saturday at 24th Street Theatre in Los Angeles.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: James Ijames' KILL MOVE PARADISE Gets Southern CA Premiere At The Odyssey
Orange Curtain Review and LA Theatre Bites to Present First Live Theater Awards Ceremony
Bruce Vilanch & More to Star in KRITZERLAND 14th Anniversary Show
Video: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour

From the team behind the NAACP Theater Award-winning Rapunzel Alone and the Los Angeles Drama Critic’s Circle Award-winning Walking the Tightrope comes the story of a closed, isolated middle-aged man whose true self is able to emerge through his friendship with a child. Pascal is a regular at the local café, spending his days huddled over a cup of coffee and a crossword. Thirteen-year-old Julien is on the hunt for a new father to replace his own, who is distant and remote. Julien’s been keeping his binoculars trained on Pascal. Could this awkward, graceless adult be the right one? Audiences both young and old will be enthralled by this bittersweet story of heartache and connection. (Not appropriate for children under eight.)

Performances continue through Oct. 27. For more information, go to www.24thstreet.org.

Check out the photos, below.

Photo Credit: Jay McAdams/Cooper Bates/Jennie McInnis

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Darby Winn and Paul Turbiak

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Darby Winn and Paul Turbiak

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Jude Schwartz and Paul Turbiak

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Jude Schwartz and Paul Turbiak

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Darby Winn and Paul Turbiak

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Jude Schwartz and Paul Turbiak

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Paul Turbiak and Darby Winn

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Paul Turbiak and Jude Schwartz

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Darby Winn and Paul Turbiak

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Jude Schwartz and Paul Turbiak

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Darby Winn and Paul Turbiak

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Paul Turbiak and Jude Schwartz

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Paul Turbiak and Darby Winn

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Paul Turbiak and Jude Schwartz

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Darby Winn and Paul Turbiak

Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre Image
Jude Schwartz and Paul Turbiak




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.


SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL







Videos