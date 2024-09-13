Photos: U.S. Premiere Of PASCAL & JULIEN Now Open At 24th Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The U.S. premiere of “Pascal & Julien,” a uniquely touching story about fathers and sons and the birth of a friendship by Australian playwright Daniel Keene, opened last Saturday at 24th Street Theatre in Los Angeles.

From the team behind the NAACP Theater Award-winning Rapunzel Alone and the Los Angeles Drama Critic’s Circle Award-winning Walking the Tightrope comes the story of a closed, isolated middle-aged man whose true self is able to emerge through his friendship with a child. Pascal is a regular at the local café, spending his days huddled over a cup of coffee and a crossword. Thirteen-year-old Julien is on the hunt for a new father to replace his own, who is distant and remote. Julien’s been keeping his binoculars trained on Pascal. Could this awkward, graceless adult be the right one? Audiences both young and old will be enthralled by this bittersweet story of heartache and connection. (Not appropriate for children under eight.)



Performances continue through Oct. 27. For more information, go to www.24thstreet.org.



