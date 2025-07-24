Photos: THE HEIDI CHRONICLES at The Group Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Group Rep has released photos of its production of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winning modern comedy THE HEIDI CHRONICLES, written by Wendy Wasserstein, directed by Brent Beerman and produced by Melissa Strauss for The Group Rep.

A perspective and funny play about an art historian and her friends, male and female, gay and straight, who mature from the wild ‘60s to the wilder ‘80s as they search for political, professional and personal fulfillment and enlightenment. It explores women’s struggle for independence, respect and recognition in a post-1960’s world. Heidi goes on a journey of becoming confident in her identity as a single woman. Witty, insightful and poignant, this is Wendy Wasserstein’s most popular play.

The Group Rep cast in alphabetical order features the talents of Kathi Chaplar (Debbie, Jill, Lisa), Amy Earhart (Heidi), Amy Goldring (April, Betsy, Becky), Hudson Long (Peter), Michelle McGregor (Molly, Fran, Clara, Denise), Maxwell Oliver (Chris, Mark, TV Attendant, Waiter, Ray), Alex Scyocurka (Scoop), and Amy Shaughnessy (Susan).

The creative staff includes Brent Beerman (Director/Properties Design), Melissa Strauss (Producer/Alternate Stage Manager), Kathi Chaplar (Set Design), Robbie Miles (Lighting Design), Shon LeBlanc (Costume Design), Krys Fehervari (Wig Design), John Harvey (Sound Design), Chris Winfield (Set Construction Forman), Molly Wolflick (Assistant Director & Stage Manager), Sonia Carillo (Stage Crew), Macey McHargue (Stage Crew), Doug Haverty (Graphic Design), Doug Engalla (Promotional Video/Photography), Patrick Skelton (Artistic Council Liaison), Denise Downer (Marketing), Kristin Stancato (Webmaster & Online Marketing), Jackie Shearn (Social Media) and Nora Feldman (PR).

*Strong language and adult situations, viewer discretion is advised.

THE HEIDI CHRONICLES runs July 25 – August 31, 2025. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. Sundays at 2pm. After the matinee Talkbacks with the cast and staff are Sunday, July 27th and Sunday, August 3rd. General Admission: $36. Seniors/Students with ID: $30. Parties 10+: $25. Buy tickets at thegrouprep.com. The Group Rep Theatre is located at 10900 Burbank Blvd., NoHo, CA 91601.