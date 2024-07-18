Photos: First Look At SWEENEY TOOD At Chance Theater In Anaheim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chance Theater has released production photos of "Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street," directed by Chance Theater Literary Manager, James Michael Mchale.

This thrilling musical masterpiece by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler will bring the dark, gripping tale of vengeance and intrigue to the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center on the Cripe Stage, opening on July 20, 2024, and running through August 11, 2024.

Delve into the sinister world of Sweeney Todd, where the lines between justice and revenge blur in a hauntingly compelling story with a chilling score, razor-sharp wit, and unforgettable characters.

In this macabre musical, we follow Sweeney Todd, a barber wrongfully imprisoned and exiled, who returns to London seeking vengeance against the corrupt judge who ruined his life. With the help of the resourceful and morally ambiguous Mrs. Lovett, who turns his victims into delicious meat pies, Todd’s quest for retribution takes a horrifyingly delicious turn.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.chancetheater.com or by calling the box office at (888) 455-4212. Due to high demand, early booking is recommended.

Photo Credit: Doug Catiller



Winston Peacock and the cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Winston Peacock and the cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Naya Ramsey-Clarke and Dylan August

Winston Peacock and Jocelyn A. Brown

Adam Leiva and Jocelyn A. Brown

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL