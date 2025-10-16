 tracker
Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company

The new comedy by Ankita Raturi will run through November 16 at Los Angeles Theatre Center.

By: Oct. 16, 2025
Artists at Play and Latino Theater Company will present the world premiere of नेहा & Neel, a new intergenerational comedy by Ankita Raturi directed by Lily Tung Crystal. See photos of the production.

The production, opening October 18 at Los Angeles Theatre Center, follows a single mother and her son on a college road trip that becomes a journey of heritage, love, and rediscovery. The show stars Parvesh Cheena, Achintya Pandey, and Pia Shah, with performances continuing through November 16.

A joyous new comedy by Ankita Raturi, नेहा & Neel, will open this Saturday, October 18, in a co-production between Asian American theater collective Artists at Play and Latino Theater Company, directed by Lily Tung Crystal.

The play follows Neha (नेहा), an Indian immigrant and single mother who fears she’s failed to pass her language and traditions down to her 17-year-old American-born son, Neel (नील). When a college road trip turns into an unexpected search for roots, history, and connection, Neha hopes a visit to the historic Hope Diamond might rekindle their shared heritage.

Parvesh Cheena, Achintya Pandey, and Pia Shah star in this heartfelt and funny exploration of family, love, and identity that bridges generations and cultures.

For more information, visit latinotheaterco.org.

Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company Image
Achintya Pandey and Pia Shah Photo by M Palma Photography

Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company Image
Achintya Pandey, Pia Shah, Parvesh Cheena

Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company Image
Achintya Pandey, Pia Shah, Parvesh Cheena

Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company Image
Achintya Pandey and Pia Shah

Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company Image
Achintya Pandey and Pia Shah

Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company Image
Parvesh Cheena

Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company Image
Achintya Pandey and Pia Shah

Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company Image
Achintya Pandey and Pia Shah

Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company Image
Pia Shah

Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company Image
Achintya Pandey

Photos: नेहा & NEEL Opens This Weekend In Co-Production Between Artists At Play And Latino Theater Company Image
Parvesh Cheena



