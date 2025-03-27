Photos: Linda Purl Stars in World Premiere of CRAZY MAMA at Rubicon Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rubicon Theatre is continuing its 2024/2025 Dare to Dream Season with the World Premiere of CRAZY MAMA: A TRUE STORY OF LOVE & MADNESS, written by Ojai resident Sharon Scott Williams. See photos here!

This deeply personal, darkly funny solo play will run through April 6, 2025, at Rubicon’s intimate Karyn Jackson Theatre.

The production is directed by Golden Globe nominee Anson Williams (“Happy Days” and “Melrose Place”/”Beverly Hills 90210” as director), and stars celebrated stage and screen actress Linda Purl (“Happy Days”, “Matlock,” “The Office,” “Homeland,” “True Blood”).

This one-woman, 16-character, tour-de-force is about a daughter’s decades-long dream of saving her mother from the soul-crushing grip of mental illness. A testament to the steely resilience of the human heart and the enduring nature of hope, Crazy Mama will leave audiences breathless, moved, and inspired.

