Photos: LIFELINE at The Road Theatre Company First Look

The Road Theatre Company is presenting its second show of its 2025-2026 season, the world premiere of Lifeline, written by Robert Axelrod and directed by Ken Sawyer. See photos here!
Lifeline will begin previews on Tuesday, January 20; will open on Friday, January 23 at 8pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, March 1 at 2pm at the Road Theatre.
In the aftermath of an unforeseen, life-changing event, Patti, a well-meaning mother, becomes a volunteer at a suicide hotline. Over the course of the intense and emotional training, through laughter and tears, a new understanding bridges the divide between people from very different perspectives and walks of life.
The cast of Lifeline will feature: Brittany Visser as “Jen,” Tommy Dickie as “Drew,” Amy Tolsky as “Patti,” Clifton J. Adams as “Kai, Naomi Rubin as “Sarah Beth” and
Xoë Sazzle as “Maya.” Musicians for LIFELINE are Joh Chase and Lou Roy.
Photo credit: Ken Sawyer
Xoë Sazzle, Amy Tolsky and Clifton J. Adams
Brittany Visser and Tommy Dickie
Xoë Sazzle, Naomi Rubin, Brittany Visser, Tommy Dickie, Clifton J. Adams and Amy Tolsky
Tommy Dickie, Clifton J. Adams and Xoë Sazzle
Amy Tolsky, Naomi Rubin, Brittany Visser, Tommy Dickie, Clifton J. Adams, and Xoë Sazzle
Naomi Rubin and Amy Tolsky
Xoë Sazzle and Clifton J. Adams
Brittany Visser and Amy Tolsky
Clifton J. Adams and Lou Roy
Tommy Dickie and Clifton J. Adams
