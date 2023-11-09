Photos: Inside WeHo Musical Mondays' BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH With Studio For Performing Arts LA Supports The LA LGBT Center

On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Chapel at the Abbey in West Hollywood was filled with the enchanting melodies and captivating performances of some of Broadway's finest talents, all part of the special "BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH" presented at the Musical Mondays event.

Check out photos below!

This evening not only delivered an unforgettable night of entertainment but also warmed hearts with the generous donations of canned food and gently used clothing for the LA LGBT Center's homeless youth collection. Produced by Ishka Maher in collaboration with Walid Chaya and Studio For Performing Arts LA, the night offered musical entertainment to remember.

The evening kicked off with a delightful screening and sing-along of musical music videos with performances by the captivating “Fans of MuMo”, setting the stage for the main event. As the clock struck 10, the live spot performances began, each one leaving the audience in awe.

Jeremy Saje, a symphonic vocalist with the Buffalo Philharmonic, opened the show with a powerful rendition of "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha. His soaring vocals resonated through the Chapel, setting the tone for an extraordinary night.

The event host, the charismatic Walid Chaya, took the stage next, setting the tone for an evening of pure Broadway magic. With his magnetic presence, Walid invited Heaven Nunez and Brice Corder to join him in a playful and perfectly synchronized performance of "We Both Reached For The Gun." Walid had the audience singing along, and Brice, known for his role as Executive Producer of The Public's "Disney’s Benefit for BCEFA - The Happiest Millionaire," brought an infectious energy that had the audience dancing in their seats.

Brandon Hudson, a Broadway original cast member of "Hamilton" and "Head Over Heels," showcased his immense talent with a soul-stirring rendition of "Jealous" from Labyrinth. His emotive delivery left the audience hanging on every note.

Heaven Nunez, a NYA Winner for her portrayal of "Mimi" in "Rent," graced us with a heart-wrenching performance of "Burn" from Hamilton. Her raw emotion and powerful vocals were nothing short of breathtaking.

Zaya Kolia and Zoe Hodge brought a touch of Hollywood magic with their duet of "A Lovely Night / City of Stars" from La La Land. Zaya, known for his work in Berkeley Rep's "English" and Golden Thread's "Language of Wild Berries," harmonized beautifully with Zoe, who impressed in San Francisco Playhouse's "Groundhog Day."

Ciera Dawn, known for her role in Universal's "Pitch Perfect" and Oregon Shakespeare Festival's "Once On This Island," delivered a soulful rendition of "Waiting for Life" from Once On This Island. Her performance was a masterclass in both vulnerability and power.

Walid Chaya and Brice Corder teamed up again for a show-stopping rendition of "Feed Me" from Little Shop of Horrors. Their chemistry on stage was infectious, leaving the audience craving more.

The evening was not only a celebration of talent but also a testament to the community's generosity. Attendees came bearing donations of canned food and gently used clothing, all of which will go to support the invaluable work of the LA LGBT Center and homeless youth support initiative.

As the night drew to a close, the promise of more enchanting evenings lay ahead. Next Monday, November 13, Musical Mondays will once again collect donations for those in need, ensuring that the spirit of giving continues to shine brightly in West Hollywood. With "The Fans of MuMo" providing musical videos and a different Live Spot Performance every Monday at 10pm, followed by the ever-popular Broadway Karaoke, there's no better way to start the week.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the magic for yourself! Follow @gomumola and @studioforperformingarts on Instagram for the latest updates.