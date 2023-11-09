Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Photos: Inside WeHo Musical Mondays' BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH With Studio For Performing Arts LA Supports The LA LGBT Center

The event took place on Monday, November 6, 2023.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Chapel at the Abbey in West Hollywood was filled with the enchanting melodies and captivating performances of some of Broadway's finest talents, all part of the special "BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH" presented at the Musical Mondays event. 

Check out photos below!

This evening not only delivered an unforgettable night of entertainment but also warmed hearts with the generous donations of canned food and gently used clothing for the LA LGBT Center's homeless youth collection. Produced by Ishka Maher in collaboration with Walid Chaya and Studio For Performing Arts LA, the night offered musical entertainment to remember.

The evening kicked off with a delightful screening and sing-along of musical music videos with performances by the captivating “Fans of MuMo”, setting the stage for the main event. As the clock struck 10, the live spot performances began, each one leaving the audience in awe.

Jeremy Saje, a symphonic vocalist with the Buffalo Philharmonic, opened the show with a powerful rendition of "The Impossible Dream" from Man of La Mancha. His soaring vocals resonated through the Chapel, setting the tone for an extraordinary night.

The event host, the charismatic Walid Chaya, took the stage next, setting the tone for an evening of pure Broadway magic. With his magnetic presence, Walid invited Heaven Nunez and Brice Corder to join him in a playful and perfectly synchronized performance of "We Both Reached For The Gun." Walid had the audience singing along, and Brice, known for his role as Executive Producer of The Public's "Disney’s Benefit for BCEFA - The Happiest Millionaire," brought an infectious energy that had the audience dancing in their seats.

Brandon Hudson, a Broadway original cast member of "Hamilton" and "Head Over Heels," showcased his immense talent with a soul-stirring rendition of "Jealous" from Labyrinth. His emotive delivery left the audience hanging on every note.

Heaven Nunez, a NYA Winner for her portrayal of "Mimi" in "Rent," graced us with a heart-wrenching performance of "Burn" from Hamilton. Her raw emotion and powerful vocals were nothing short of breathtaking.

Zaya Kolia and Zoe Hodge brought a touch of Hollywood magic with their duet of "A Lovely Night / City of Stars" from La La Land. Zaya, known for his work in Berkeley Rep's "English" and Golden Thread's "Language of Wild Berries," harmonized beautifully with Zoe, who impressed in San Francisco Playhouse's "Groundhog Day."

Ciera Dawn, known for her role in Universal's "Pitch Perfect" and Oregon Shakespeare Festival's "Once On This Island," delivered a soulful rendition of "Waiting for Life" from Once On This Island. Her performance was a masterclass in both vulnerability and power.

Walid Chaya and Brice Corder teamed up again for a show-stopping rendition of "Feed Me" from Little Shop of Horrors. Their chemistry on stage was infectious, leaving the audience craving more.

The evening was not only a celebration of talent but also a testament to the community's generosity. Attendees came bearing donations of canned food and gently used clothing, all of which will go to support the invaluable work of the LA LGBT Center and homeless youth support initiative.

As the night drew to a close, the promise of more enchanting evenings lay ahead. Next Monday, November 13, Musical Mondays will once again collect donations for those in need, ensuring that the spirit of giving continues to shine brightly in West Hollywood. With "The Fans of MuMo" providing musical videos and a different Live Spot Performance every Monday at 10pm, followed by the ever-popular Broadway Karaoke, there's no better way to start the week.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the magic for yourself! Follow @gomumola and @studioforperformingarts on Instagram for the latest updates.

Photos: Inside WeHo Musical Mondays' BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH With Studio For Performing Arts LA Supports The LA LGBT Center
Cast

Photos: Inside WeHo Musical Mondays' BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH With Studio For Performing Arts LA Supports The LA LGBT Center
Cast

Photos: Inside WeHo Musical Mondays' BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH With Studio For Performing Arts LA Supports The LA LGBT Center
Donations of canned food and gently used clothing

Photos: Inside WeHo Musical Mondays' BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH With Studio For Performing Arts LA Supports The LA LGBT Center





RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Festival of Arts Officials Report on 2023 Season & Announce À LA MODE: THE ART Photo
Festival of Arts Officials Report on 2023 Season & Announce À LA MODE: THE ART OF FASHION for 2024 Pageant of the Masters Theme at Annual Meeting

Festival of Arts Officials report on the 2023 season and announce 'À La Mode: The Art of Fashion' as the theme for the 2024 Pageant of the Masters at their annual meeting.

2
Review: LINES IN THE DUST at Matrix Theatre Photo
Review: LINES IN THE DUST at Matrix Theatre

Chronicling the story of school residency fraud in the affluent township of Millburn, New Jersey, Lines in the Dust fearlessly tackles uncomfortable, vital issues of identity, education, class, race, and access to opportunity. While describing it, I feel it’s almost inevitable that I am making this play sound like a policy discourse or social treatise, but this enthralling drama is also incredibly human, passionate, and emotionally shattering. Lines in the Dust is a significant tour de force.

3
BOBS HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Returns to Beverly Hills Playhouse Photo
BOB'S HOLIDAY OFFICE PARTY Returns to Beverly Hills Playhouse

For over two & one-half decades, Bob's Holiday Office Party has earned a solid cult following with audiences and critics alike!  Playwrights Joe Keyes and Rob Elk are proud to bring back the longest running Holiday hit, Bob's Holiday Office Party.  

4
Lineup of Star Magicians Set For Millennium Magic 2023 Photo
Lineup of Star Magicians Set For Millennium Magic 2023

Magic Castle magicians George Tovar and Jeanine Anderson host and perform at our extravaganza of magic and illusion, Millennium Magic 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Young Concert Artists on Tour in Los Angeles Young Concert Artists on Tour
Smothers Theatre (1/21-1/21)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Hindemith and Nielsen in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Hindemith and Nielsen
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/26-3/26)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (3/20-3/24)
Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/14)
Hot Chocolate Nutcracker in Los Angeles Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center (12/07-12/10)
Paul Linke stars in My Travails with Charley: A Tribute to Charles Nelson Reilly - A BFF Free Festival Closing Night Event in Los Angeles Paul Linke stars in My Travails with Charley: A Tribute to Charles Nelson Reilly - A BFF Free Festival Closing Night Event
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (11/19-11/19)
Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in Los Angeles Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black) in Los Angeles Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black)
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (1/13-1/28)
Towards Zero in Los Angeles Towards Zero
Theatre Palisades (11/03-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You