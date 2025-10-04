Photos: I'LL GIVE YOU MY HEART at The Colony Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New romantic comedy I'll Give You My Heart, a visiting production at the Colony Theatre, has its world premiere Saturday, October 4, at 8 p.m.

Written by Tamara Steren and directed by James Mellon, the play has a cast featuring Jacqueline Emerson, Jeremy S. Walker, Emily Nash, Heather Lee, Jonah Robinson, Jon Root, and Jennifer Cannon.

Opening is set for Saturday, October 4, at 8 p.m. The regular performance schedule will be Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. through October 19.

Charlotte (Charlie) and Ben are destined to be together. On the morning of their wedding, Ben dies in a tragic car accident. Since that fateful day, Ben’s ghost has been Charlie’s constant source of comfort. When she meets Sam, the mysterious connection between them forces Charlie to choose between opening her heart and the promise she made to her dying fiancé. I’ll Give You My Heart explores the complex struggle with prolonged grief, forgiveness, and learning to love again.

Scenic design is by Mark Mendelson, lighting design is by Dan Weingarten, costume design is by Madeline Keller, and sound design is by Joseph “Sloe” Slawinski. Projection design is by Gabrieal Griego and hair and makeup design is by Leland Stephens. Production stage manager is Kevin Bailey, and assistant stage manager is Matthew Herrmann. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

Check out production photos below:

Photo credit: Ashley Erikson

