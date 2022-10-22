Photos: First Look at The Road Theatre Company's ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, have released production photos for their world premiere comedy, ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS, written by Arlene Hutton (The Nibroc Trilogy) and directed by Emily Chase. ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS runs through Sunday, December 11 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Check out the photos below.

A semi-finalist at the prestigious O'Neill conference in 2021, ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS is scheduled to open in New York City in March, 2023. In the basement quick change room of a Broadway theatre in the mid 1980s life is full of angst as the long-running production may close at any time and the chorus women are at war with the wardrobe department. Will the new dresser, with her own sad past and uncertain future, be able to navigate this minefield? ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS is a funny, nostalgic behind-the-scenes look at a pivotal period in the history of Broadway where women's issues and the AIDS crisis play out through the everyday lives of Equity performers and union dressers.

The Cast of ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS will feature: Samantha Tan as "KJ," Avery Clyde as "Audrey," Amy Tolsky as "Brenda," Juan Pope as "Peter," Maria Spassoff (first two weeks); Cherish Monique Duke (last two weeks) as "Mallory," Jacqueline Mesaye as "Nicki," Julia Manis as "Linda," Gloria Ines as "Monica," Kristyn Evelyn as "Jessica," Sorel Carradine as "Joyce," Mara Klein as "Stacie," Danny Lee Gomez as "Van," and Fox as "Olivia the Dog."

The Design Team for ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS is as follows: Scenic Design by Paul Dufresne; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Sound Design by Christopher Moscatiello; Costume Design by Michele Young. Original music by Arian Saleh. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. The Rehearsal Stage Manager Lila Zamani. ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS is produced by Danna Hyams, Taylor Gilbert and Ann Hearn.

ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS will preview on Tuesday, October 18; Wednesday, October 19 & Thursday, October 20 at 8pm; will open on Friday, October 21 at 8pm and run through Sunday, December 11 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm.

Ticket prices are $39; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00. Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Kimball and Peggy McCartha