Photos: First Look at THE OUTGOING TIDE at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Fiercely proud and battling the torments of an aging mind and uncertain future, one man devises a plan, but his family has other ideas in the West Coast premiere of THE OUTGOING TIDE, now playing at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Deftly moving between present and past, playwright Bruce Graham weaves a highly relatable story sprinkled with surprising humor and powerful emotions. This touching family drama poses thought-provoking questions about personal choice and what it means to truly love someone.

Check out a first look at photos below!

Nike Doukas directs Andrew Barnicle,* Linda Gehringer,* and Leo Marks in THE OUTGOING TIDE. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Aaron Rumley (Sound), Philip Korth (Props), and Peter Herman (Wigs). Stage Manager is Aaron Rumley.*

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. For photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

THE OUTGOING TIDE previews began on Wednesday, June 8th. Opening Night on Saturday, June 11, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, June 17, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through July 3. (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.