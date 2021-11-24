Photos: FIRST LOOK at THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED) by Kentwood Players at the Westchester Playhouse

Kentwood Players presents THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED), a holiday comedy revue by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, opening Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 19 on Friday/Saturday at 8pm and Saturday/Sunday at 2pm. Performances take place at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Los Angeles, CA 90045, home of the Kentwood Players, one of the longest continuously operating Los Angeles theatre groups, recently voted by readers of the Argonaut newspaper as one of the top 3 live theatre companies on the Westside.

Pictured: Reed, Austin and Matt host the annual Multicultural Interfaith Holiday Variety Show and Christmas Pageant for St. Everybody's Non-Denominational Universalist Church in the Kentwood Players production of THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED) at the Westchester Playhouse Dec 3-19, 2021. (from left:) Michael Mullen, Randy Oppenheimer and Bruce Schroffel. Photo credit: Gloria Plunkett Photography

This is a non-equity/non-paid production directed by Alison Boole with Assistant Director Jeremy Palmer, and produced by Rhonda Yeager-Hutchinson for Kentwood Players by special arrangement with Broadway Publishing Inc. Featured in the cast are Michael Mullen, Randy Oppenheimer and Bruce Schroffel.

Pictured: Austin, Matt and Reed sing about the woman who doesn't get enough credit - Mrs. Santa Claus! in the Kentwood Players production of THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED) at the Westchester Playhouse Dec 3-19, 2021. (from left:) Randy Oppenheimer, Bruce Schroffel and Michael Mullen. Photo credit: Gloria Plunkett Photography

THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED) is festive, funny, physical, family fun in which the audience is welcomed to the Annual Holiday Variety Show and Christmas Pageant at St. Everybody's Non-Denominational Universalist Church, where all faiths are welcome because we'll believe anything. But there's a problem: none of the acts scheduled to perform have arrived, so three members are pressed into service to perform the entire Variety Show and Christmas Pageant by themselves. This irreverent yet heartwarming trip through the holidays offers festive, funny, physical, family fun for ages 12 and above.

Pictured: Matt, Austin and Reed try to fill in for one of the acts performing in the annual Multicultural Interfaith Holiday Variety Show and Christmas Pageant for St. Everybody's Non-Denominational Universalist Church in the Kentwood Players production of THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED) at the Westchester Playhouse Dec 3-19, 2021. (from left: Bruce Schroffel, Randy Oppenheimer and Michael Mullen. Photo credit: Gloria Plunkett Photography

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available by either visiting https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=130445%7Eonly to purchase online and book your reserved seats, emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of calls and all voicemail messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates. Available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance.

Pictured: Bruce Schroffel as Wolf Blitzen and Randy Oppenheimer as the evil King Herod performing in the Christmas Panto in the Kentwood Players production of THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED) at the Westchester Playhouse Dec 3-19, 2021. Photo credit: Gloria Plunkett Photography

COVID-19 Policy: Everyone ages 12 and over must show proof of vaccination. Everyone is required to properly wear a mask while inside the Westchester Playhouse (unless performing onstage). Please Note: This policy will be updated and changed as more information develops since Kentwood Players monitors all City, State and government procedures and directives.

Pictured: Matt (Bruce Schroffel) and Austin (Randy Oppenheimer) do a little Christmas Rapping in the Kentwood Players production of THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED) at the Westchester Playhouse Dec 3-19, 2021. Photo credit: Gloria Plunkett Photography

Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence due to the new Metro train station crossing. So please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.