Photos: DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER at Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is currently presenting the hilarious farce, DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER, written by Marc Camoletti, adapted by Robin Hawdon, and directed by Christopher M. Williams (Tartuffe, Holmes & Watson). DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER will have its official press opening on Sunday, September 8 at 5:30pm and will run through Sunday, September 22 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach. Check out production photos below!

This wildly successful comedy was first produced at Laguna Playhouse in 1997 and is back by popular demand! This outrageous farce has all the right ingredients for a delicious night of laughter. There's a married couple with sexy secrets, a cook mistaken for a mistress, a mistress who can't cook, and enough mistaken identities and confused alibis to have audiences in stitches!

The cast of DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER features (in alphabetical order): Brian Robert Burns (First National Tour: War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as “Bernard,” Kim Morgan Dean (Murder on the Links at Laguna Playhouse) as “Jacqueline,” Veronica Dunne (“Cinderella” in A Cinderella Christmas at Laguna Playhouse; Disney Channel's “KC Undercover,” Broadway; “Roxie Hart” in Chicago) as “Suzette,” Brandon J. Pierce (Broadway: Birthday Candles at Roundabout Theatre, Off-Broadway; Exit Strategy at Primary Stages) as “Robert,” Katy Tang (Love Among the Ruins at Laguna Playhouse; Sweeney Todd at South Coast Repertory) as “Suzanne,” and Jared Van Heel (Tartuffe at Laguna Playhouse) as “George.”

The design team for DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER is as follows: scenic design by Marty Burnett; costume design by Elisa Benzoni; lighting design by Matthew Novotny; sound design by Chris Luessman; props design by Kevin Williams. Additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting, Michael Donovan, CSA & Richie Ferris, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Vernon Willet.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle

