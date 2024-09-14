News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre

Performances continue through Sept. 29.

Sep. 14, 2024
“3 Faces of Steve: Sondheim in Concert,” a song compendium that spans the breadth of Stephen Sondheim’s oeuvre, directed by soprano Angelina Réaux, who personally knew and worked with Sondheim, opened last weekend at the Odyssey Theatre. Check out production photos below!

Three world-class singers, including Réaux, baritone Michael Sokol, and bari-tenor Bernardo Bermudez, sing solos, duets, and trios from 14 of Sondheim’s classic stage works. Not “just another” Sondheim song-to-song revue, 3 Faces of Steve places dazzling songs from shows like Follies, Company, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, and Merrily We Roll Along alongside Réaux’s personal and professional remembrances of the master. Audiences will hear favorites like Send in the Clowns, Being Alive and I’m Still Here, but also lesser-known masterworks like Finishing the Hat, Me and My Town and the hilarious The Boy From…

Performances continue through Sept. 29. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

Photo by Cooper Bates

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Bernardo Bermudez, Angelina Réaux, and Michael Sokol

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Bernardo Bermudez, Angelina Réaux, and Michael Sokol

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Bernardo Bermudez, Angelina Réaux, and Michael Sokol

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
William Ah Sing, Michael Sokol, and Angelina Réaux

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Michael Sokol and Angelina Réaux

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Angelina Réaux

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
William Ah Sing, Michael Sokol, Bernardo Bermudez and Angelina Réaux

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Bernardo Bermudez, Angelina Réaux, and Michael Sokol

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Bernardo Bermudez, Angelina Réaux, and Michael Sokol

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Bernardo Bermudez (top) and Michael Sokol

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Bernardo Bermudez

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Michael Sokol, Angelina Réaux, and Bernardo Bermudez

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Michael Sokol, Angelina Réaux, and Bernardo Bermudez

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Michael Sokol and Angelina Réaux

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Michael Sokol

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Michael Sokol and Angelina Réaux

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Michael Sokol and Angelina Réaux

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Michael Sokol and Angelina Réaux

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
William Ah Sing

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
William Ah Sing, Angelina Réaux, Bernardo Bermudez and Michael Sokol

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Michael Sokol

Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre Image
Bernardo Bermudez, Michael Sokol, and Angelina Réaux




Videos