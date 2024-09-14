Photos: 3 FACES OF STEVE: SONDHEIM IN CONCERT at the Odyssey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



“3 Faces of Steve: Sondheim in Concert,” a song compendium that spans the breadth of Stephen Sondheim’s oeuvre, directed by soprano Angelina Réaux, who personally knew and worked with Sondheim, opened last weekend at the Odyssey Theatre. Check out production photos below!



Three world-class singers, including Réaux, baritone Michael Sokol, and bari-tenor Bernardo Bermudez, sing solos, duets, and trios from 14 of Sondheim’s classic stage works. Not “just another” Sondheim song-to-song revue, 3 Faces of Steve places dazzling songs from shows like Follies, Company, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, and Merrily We Roll Along alongside Réaux’s personal and professional remembrances of the master. Audiences will hear favorites like Send in the Clowns, Being Alive and I’m Still Here, but also lesser-known masterworks like Finishing the Hat, Me and My Town and the hilarious The Boy From…



Performances continue through Sept. 29. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

