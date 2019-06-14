Photo Flash: Kentwood Players Opens BLITHE SPIRIT July 19

Kentwood Players proudly presents BLITHE SPIRIT, the smash hit comedy by Noel Coward, from Friday, July 19 through Saturday, August 24 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. There will be a champagne and dessert reception between 7:00-7:30pm for subscribers and members attending the Saturday, July 20 performance.

The production is directed by Gail Bernardi and produced by Susan Goldman Weisbarth for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Samuel French. The cast features (in alphabetical order) Megan Blakeley, Joanna Churgin, Michael Hovance, George Kondreck, Jessica Plotin, Michele Selin and Kelsey Weinstein.

BLITHE SPIRIT has continued to be a smash hit comedy since it first premiered on the London and Broadway stages in 1941. This hilarious supernatural farce centers on fussy, cantankerous socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, who invites the eccentric "kooky medium" Madame Arcati to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book. The scheme backfires when he is haunted by the ghost of his annoying and temperamental first wife, Elvira, who makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles's marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost during the séance or afterwards. Boundless laughs and constant pandemonium ensue.

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors, students and servicemen. To purchase tickets, please email the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or call (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of calls and all voicemail messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. A limited number of tickets are available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Shari Barrett





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You