Photo Flash: Garry Marshall Theatre's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL In Rehearsal

Garry Marshall Theatre presents Deidrie Henry in the Broadway play Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill by Lanie Robertson for 15 performances May 15 to June 2, 2019 (press opening is Friday, May 17). The director is Gregg T. Daniel and playing Jimmy Powers is musical director Abdul Hamid Royal. Daniel most recently directed The Mountaintop for Garry Marshall Theatre.

The time is 1959, a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers - including "What a Moonlight Can Do," "Crazy He Calls Me," "Easy Living," "Strange Fruit," "Taint Nobody's Biz-ness If I Do," and "God Bless the Child" -- are interlaced with salty, often humorous, reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

Deidrie Henry appeared on Los Angeles stages in A Raisin in the Sun (Center Theater Group), Parade (Center Theater Group), Coming Home (Fountain Theatre), Small Tragedy (Odyssey Theatre), and Yellowman (Fountain Theatre - winner NAACP, Ovation Backstage Garland and Los Angeles Drama Critic Circle Best Actress Awards). A veteran of Lady Day at the Emerson's Bar and Grill, she also performed the role at the Portland Center Stage and Actors Theatre of Louisville. Henry's television work includes being a series regular on NBC's "Game of Silence" and FX's "The Riches."



