Photo Flash: First Look at the LA Philharmonic WEIMAR CABARET Featuring jackbenny
The Los Angeles Philharmonic's Weimar Republic: Germany 1918-1933, through two wide-ranging and dramatic programs led by Conductor Laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen, explores the musical culture of Germany's politically charged Weimar era. These concerts are given context by Weimar Variations, a collection of ancillary events curated by Stephanie Barron and Nana Bahlmann.
On February 11, twin duo Jack and Benny Lipson, known collectively as jackbenny, brought together LA's most inventive cabaret performers for a deep dive into the forbidden songs of the Weimar era and the contemporary songs that echo the era's concerns with gender identities, economic hardship and the politics of the day in Musik! Fantasie! Revolution!, an intimate Weimar-style cabaret at Black Rabbit Rose.
Photo Credit: 1-9: Ian Byers-Gamber For The LA Philharmonic, 10: Cliff Lipson
