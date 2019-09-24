Photo Flash: First Look at Odyssey's IN CIRCLES

"Papa Dozes, Mama Blows Her Noses." That's just one of the delightfully quirky musical numbers from In Circles, the Obie award-winning musical romp adapted by composer Al Carmines from A Circular Play by Gertrude Stein. Odyssey Theatre Ensemble is reviving the 1968 off-Broadway hit as part of its 50th Anniversary "Circa '69" Season of significant and adventurous plays that premiered around the time of the company's 1969 inception. The run commences on Sept. 14, with renowned director David Schweizer, musical director Kenneth J. Grimes and choreographer Kate Coleman at the helm. Performances will continue through Nov. 10 at the Odyssey Theatre in West L.A.

In Circles takes Stein's nonlinear prose, based solely on her pleasure at the way certain words sounded together, and sets them to a splendid musical score featuring ragtime, tango, waltz, opera, barbershop quartet, jazz and other musical styles. A landmark in the "over the top" gay scene in New York of the late '60s, the play was described by the Burns Mantle Yearbook as "a complete arrangement of words and song and dance effects, each one conceived as if describing its own circle, without convention, story or subject line." The result, wrote Jack Kroll in Newsweek, is "a madly meaningful tea party which composer Al Carmines has turned into a gemlike operetta."

The versatile ensemble features original 1968 off-Broadway cast member Jacque Lynn Colton, along with Henry Arber, Shelby Corley, Ashlee Dutson, Kyle Fuller, Chloe Haven, Aaron Jung and P.T. Mahoney.

The Odyssey's creative team includes set designer Mark Guirguis, lighting designer Chu-Hsuan Chang and costume designer Ann Closs-Farley. Assistants to the director are Marissa DuBois and Bo Powell, and the stage manager is Owen Panno. Beth Hogan produces. Presented by Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, under the leadership of artistic director Ron Sossi.

Performances of In Circles take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Sept. 14 through Nov. 10. Additional weeknight performances are scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 26; Wednesday, Oct. 16; and Wednesday, Oct. 23, all at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $32 to $37; discounts are available at select performances for seniors, students and patrons under 30; call theater for details. There will be three "Tix for $10" performances, on Friday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Friday, Nov.1.

The third Friday of each month (Sept. 20 and Oct. 18) is "Wine Night": enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show. Post- performance discussions are set for Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Oct. 4. Friday, Oct. 11 is "College Night" and includes a pre-performance student reception with themed catering as well as a post-performance discussion: $10 with valid student ID (use promo code COLLEGE).

The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. For reservations and information, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You