Photo Flash: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents MEASURE FOR MEASURE

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY presents the first show of its 2019-20 season, a contemporary look at William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE, directed by ETC Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. MEASURE FOR MEASURE begins previews on Thursday, October 3, opens on Saturday, October 5 at 8:00pm, and runs through Sunday, October 20, 2019 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

One of William Shakespeare's most beguiling plays dramatizes one of his more infamous bargains: a young woman's virginity in exchange for her brother's life. This story of tyrannical authority, sexual power, and gender politics is especially resonant in today's #MeToo culture. Set in a contemporary landscape, this production examines Shakespeare's enduring question of why "some rise by sin, and some by virtue fall."

"We open our season with a timely look at one of Shakespeare's most intriguing works, MEASURE FOR MEASURE" comments Jonathan Fox, ETC's Artistic Director. "With an extraordinary cast including local favorites Lily Gibson and Trevor Peterson, and an equally impressive creative team, our season opener this year will have our subscribers and audiences talking about this new take on Shakespeare's classic well after the final bows."

Photo Credit: David Bazemore



AK Murtadha and Lily Gibson

Lily Gibson and Trevor Peterson

AK Murtadha and Lily Gibson

Lily Gibson and Richard Baird

Lily Gibson and Brian Ibsen





