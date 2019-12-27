Photo Coverage: Scott Bakula, Chelsea Field, Jane A. Johnston, And More In AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY At Rockwell

Fraser Entertainment Group's AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY will be back at LA's Rockwell Table and Stage with another new cast of performers.

Currently nominated for multiple BroadwayWorld.com Awards for Special Theatre Event, the show tune songfest will take place on Monday, December 23rd at 8PM (doors open at 6:30).

Scheduled to join Music Director/Master of Ceremonies Brad Ellis (GLEE, Forbidden Broadway) and Cabaret Artist/Producer Dianne Fraser are

Owen Bakula, Scott Bakula, Garrett Clayton, Chelsea Field, David Hernandez, Jane A. Johnston, Natalie Lander, Trent Mills and Effie Passero.

Follow this link for tickets and more information: https://www.showclix.com/event/an-evening-of-classic-broadway7hrihm4vbz4p7bAF6lWkt. $15, $20, $25 plus two-item food/beverage minimum.

Rockwell Table and Stage is located at 1714 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles 90027. Valet (behind the restaurant) and street parking available. Seating is fixed. Patrons will be assigned a seat but can adjust when purchasing online. It's an intimate venue with close seating quarters which tries to accommodate as many patrons as possible, so be prepared to make new friends.

Please note that it may not be possible to change or combine parties once you've chosen your seats and purchased your tickets. While performances at Rockwell Table and Stage are not restricted to 21+, many shows include mature content, and patrons under the age of 21 are prohibited by law from sitting in certain areas of the venue. Subject to availability, tickets may also be available for purchase at the door.



