Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Press Night Of The Troubies' A CHRISTMAS CAROLE KING
TROUBADOUR THEATER COMPANY continues its 25th Silver anniversary season (bringing Los Angeles audiences a quarter century of mayhem!), with their 18th annual holiday offering, A CHRISTMAS Carole King, with musical direction by Derrick Finely choreography by Matt Walker, Suzanne Jolie Narbonne and Luis "L.T." Martinez, and adapted & directed by Matt Walker. A CHRISTMAS Carole King will preview on Saturday, December 7 at 4pm & 8pm; Sunday, December 8 at 4pm; Thursday, December 12 at 8pm; and will open on Friday, December 13 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, December 22 at 4pm at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.
For their 18th annual holiday offering, The Troubies have combined the soulful sounds of songstress Carole King with one of the most enduring stories of our time - Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" - and the result is SO FAR AWAY from what you'd expect! Will Ebenezer Scrooge wake up ONE FINE DAY feeling like a NATURAL WOMAN and finally BELIEVE IN HUMANITY? Will he break his CHAINS and be shown what's truly BEAUTIFUL, and discover he has a CORAZON before IT'S TOO LATE, BABY? Will Tiny Tim go UP ON THE ROOF and ask, WILL YOU STILL LOVE ME TOMORROW? This December do the LOCOMOTION, (or the NoHo Metro) to the El Portal Theatre for many happy tidings of comfort and joy. Prepare for the rockin' sounds of the Troubadorchestra to make you FEEL THE EARTH MOVE UNDER YOUR FEET! Experience the Holi-daze like never before, because, this magical season, YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND in the Troubies!
Matt Walker (Director/Choreographer/Adapter) Since 1995, he has been artistic director of The Troubadour Theater Company in Los Angeles, directing over 40 original productions and been honored with the Orange County Weekly Theater Award for Career Achievement, the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Sustained Excellence in Theater, and the LADCC's Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater. Matt has worked professionally in TV, film, theater, opera, theme parks, corporate entertainment, and circus. And most recently, Matt co-wrote the screenplay for the Garry Marshall film, "Mother's Day," as well as serving as on-set writer for Garry's previous two films, "Valentine's Day" (2009), and "New Year's Eve." (2011). Matt currently serves as a writer/director for Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, and has written and/or directed the entertainment shows for Harry Potter land, the Special Effects Show, and the Jurassic World Raptor Experience. In addition, Matt has worked as a Disney Imagineer on various projects both for Los Angeles and Orlando, FL.
The cast of A CHRISTMAS Carole King will feature (in alphabetical order): Rick Batalla, Chelle Denton, Beth Kennedy, Janelle Lillian, Luis "L.T." Martinez, Mike Sulprizio, Cloie Wyatt Taylor, Matt Walker and David C. Wright.
The Design Team for A CHRISTMAS Carole King is as follows: Set Design by Christopher Murillo; Sound Design by Daniel C. Tator; Costume Design by Halei Parker. The Production Stage Manager is Corey Womack.
A CHRISTMAS Carole King will preview on Saturday, December 7 at 4pm & 8pm; Sunday, December 8 at 4pm & Thursday, December 12 at 8pm; will open on Friday, December 13 at 8pm and perform through Sunday, December 22 at 4pm at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.
Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 4pm & 8pm; Sundays at 4pm; with an added performance on Thursday, December 19 at 8pm.
Ticket prices range from $50 - $75. Tickets available online at www.elportaltheatre.com or by calling the box office at (818) 508-4200 or (866) 811-4111.
