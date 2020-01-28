Photo Coverage: Curtain Call And Press Night Celebration of ARSENIC AND OLD LACE At La Mirada Theatre
LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT are thrilled to present the third show of their 2019-2020 season, the hilariously dark comedy, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, written by Joseph Kesselring and directed by Casey Stangl. ARSENIC AND OLD LACE will preview on Friday, January 24, 2020 (with a press opening on Saturday, January 25 at 8pm) and run through Sunday, February 16, 2020 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.
Combining murder and mayhem with zany humor, here's an uproarious black comedy that gives "hospitality" a bad name! Meet Abby and Martha Brewster, two spinster sisters known for their acts of charity -- which lately includes poisoning lonely old men with arsenic-laced elderberry wine. When their nephew finds out about the corpses in the cellar, he's in a frantic race to deal with his aunts, his fiancée, and two crazy brothers - one who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and one who is a dead-ringer for Boris Karloff! Don't miss one of America's most popular comedies in a spiffy new production that will slay you with laughter!
Producing Artistic Director B.T. McNicholl and Executive Producer Tom McCoy
B.T. McNicholl and Tom McCoy
B.T. McNicholl and Tom McCoy
Carol Mansell, Time Winters, and Lynn Milgrim
The Company
The Company
The Company
The Murder Victims take a bow.
B.T. McNicholl, Mackenzie Perpich, and Josh Grisetti
Jamie Torcellini, Kelley Dorney, and Jake Novak
Jeffrey Polk, Philip DeBolske, and Steven Young
Amber Snead, Tayler Mettra, and Katie Perry
Director Casey Stangl and Rachel Seiferth
Jamison Jones and Rachel Seiferth
Nick McKenna and Steven Stanley
Time Winters, Tracy Winters, Joe Hart, and Linda Hart
Costume Designer David Kay Mickelsen and Ellen Crawford
Julie Piekarski and Tom McCoy
Scenic Designer John Iacovelli and Tom McCoy
Ellen Crawford and Tony Amendola
Steven Young and Cynthia Ferrer
Cynthia Ferrer, B.T. McNicholl, Randy Rogel, and Jamie Torcellini
The Cast And Creative Team
Jamison Jones and Carol Mansell
Jamison Jones, Lighting Designer Karyn D. Lawrence, and Tom McCoy
Ty Mayberry, James Lancaster, and Jamison Jones
The Cast And Creative Team
Director Casey Stangl with Jamison Jones
B.T. McNicholl and Michael Arabian
Lynn Milgrim and Carol Mansell
Lynn Milgrim and Jamison Jones