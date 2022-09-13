Pepperdine Fine Arts Department Announces Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 Shows

The Pepperdine Fine Arts Division announces its student performances for the 2022-2023 season, including Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest; Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods; Sarah Ruhl's Dead Man's Cell Phone; Morna Young's Americana: A Murder Ballad, and the Gilbert and Sullivan opera H.M.S. Pinafore. There will also be a series of performances by Pepperdine student music ensembles throughout the fall and spring semesters. In addition, Pepperdine Student Activities will present its annual performance of Dance in Flight.

Tickets for all performances are now available by calling (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/

Season subscribers (those who purchase tickets to four or more shows) are entitled to a 10 percent discount on select ticket prices. Discounted tickets are also available for Pepperdine faculty, staff, and students.

For more information about these and other performances, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu.