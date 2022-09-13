Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pepperdine Fine Arts Department Announces Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 Shows

Learn more about the lineup here!

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

The Pepperdine Fine Arts Division announces its student performances for the 2022-2023 season, including Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest; Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods; Sarah Ruhl's Dead Man's Cell Phone; Morna Young's Americana: A Murder Ballad, and the Gilbert and Sullivan opera H.M.S. Pinafore. There will also be a series of performances by Pepperdine student music ensembles throughout the fall and spring semesters. In addition, Pepperdine Student Activities will present its annual performance of Dance in Flight.

Tickets for all performances are now available by calling (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/

Season subscribers (those who purchase tickets to four or more shows) are entitled to a 10 percent discount on select ticket prices. Discounted tickets are also available for Pepperdine faculty, staff, and students.

Founded in 1937, Pepperdine University is an independent, Christian university located 30 miles west of downtown Los Angeles in scenic Malibu, California. The University enrolls approximately 7,600 students across its flagship liberal arts school, Seaver College; the School of Law; the Graziadio School of Business and Management; the Graduate School of Education and Psychology; and the School of Public Policy. Pepperdine is committed to the highest standards of academic excellence and Christian values, where students are strengthened for lives of purpose, service, and leadership.

For more information about these and other performances, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Broadway At The Bourbon Room Presents Social Media Sensation Broadway Barbara, September 28Broadway At The Bourbon Room Presents Social Media Sensation Broadway Barbara, September 28
September 12, 2022

Following a string of raucous, sold-out performances in San Francisco, London, and New York City, BROADWAY BARBARA makes her Bourbon Room debut with her biggest, most extravagant production yet.
Greenway Arts Alliance Announces 25th Anniversary Season & Mohammed Ali Ojarigi As Producing DirectorGreenway Arts Alliance Announces 25th Anniversary Season & Mohammed Ali Ojarigi As Producing Director
September 12, 2022

Greenway Arts Alliance has announced its 25th Anniversary Season at Greenway Court Theatre along with the appointment of Mohammed Ali Ojarigi as Producing Director at Greenway Court Theatre.
See AVATAR In 3D At The El Capitan Theatre With Special Fan EventSee AVATAR In 3D At The El Capitan Theatre With Special Fan Event
September 12, 2022

Tickets are on sale now to see James Cameron's “Avatar” in 3D at the El Capitan Theatre starting September 23.
Kerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMASKerry Irish Productions Announces The 2022 West Coast Tour Of AN IRISH CHRISTMAS
September 12, 2022

Kerry Irish Productions will be back on tour in 2022 with its acclaimed production of An Irish Christmas in 18 different venues beginning November 25th and running through December 23rd.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.