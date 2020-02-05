Pay What You Can Night Announced For THE WINTER'S TALE, Previews Begin Sunday

A Noise Within (ANW), California's acclaimed classic repertory theatre company, is proud to present William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale, directed by ANW Producing Artistic Director Geoff Elliott. The Winter's Tale will run Feb. 9 through Apr. 11, 2020 with press performances on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

A special "Pay What You Can" (PWYC) performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. PWYC tickets go on sale at the box office window the day of the performance, beginning at 2 p.m., and are sold on a cash-only basis based on availability; limit of two tickets per person. There is a suggested price of $10.

There will also be a free symposium with Shakespearean scholar Dr. Miranda Johnson-Haddad on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6:45 p.m. prior to the 7:30 p.m. performance of The Winter's Tale.

Bitter winter thaws into a spring of regeneration and miraculous forgiveness in William Shakespeare 's celebrated romance. "This story shows what psychotic jealousy can do to a family and even a country," said Producing Artistic Director Geoff Elliott . "Leontes starts out as paranoid and egotistical - he builds monuments to himself. But after he destroys everything he's ever loved, he spends the rest of the play atoning for it, believing he has no hope left. His extraordinary arc concludes with a dramatic scene of forgiveness that's both surprising and moving."

With The Winter's Tale, all that was thought to be lost is found: old friendships are restored, families reunite, and star-crossed lovers beat the odds. Even the most impossible miracles become possible through fantastical feats and wondrous magic.

"The play has some of the most beautiful language in the canon," said Elliott. "We've streamlined it to the core story of Leontes' transformation to make it more accessible, without losing any of the fairy tale enchantment that permeates the story."

ANW's Noise Now program is partnering with TheatreWorkers Project to present to.be.FREE, in which five formerly incarcerated men will redefine their personal narratives through physical theatre and text using themes from The Winter's Tale. Through Project Re/Frame, dedicated to the creation of pieces based on the writing and stories of those impacted by mass incarceration, participants develop, rehearse, and perform original work presented to diverse audiences. This newest project, to.be.FREE, performed on Mar. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at A Noise Within, will use the following text from The Winter's Tale as a launching off point for personal storytelling: "a wild dedication of yourselves. To undiscovered waters, undreamed shores."

MKM Bollystars returns for their 3rd collaboration with ANW's Noise Now program, this time re-envisioning Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale through Indian classical dance. Recognizing the parallel experiences of Hermione from The Winter's Tale and Sita from the Ramayana, choreographers Shalini Bathina and Shivani Thakkar bring you a new creation delving into Her Story. Bollystars has roots in a rich dance heritage as an offspring of the well-established and recognized Bharata Natyam (Indian classical) dance institution Manu Kala Mandir (MKM) Dance Productions and Academy. Their dance performance of Her Story will take place at A Noise Within on Mar. 26 & 27 at 7:15 p.m.

These events are curated to enhance A Noise Within's mainstage production of The Winter's Tale, which Elliott believes will delight any Shakespeare fan.

"Everything you love about Shakespeare is here," concluded Elliott. "Incredibly rich language. Intense emotional drama. The Winter's Tale takes an evocative look at jealousy and mental illness, sweeps us away with passionate romance, and, ultimately, reminds us of the life-changing power of redemption and forgiveness."





