Parks Foundation To Plant

With the generous funding and support of The Sikand Foundation, the Los Angeles Parks Foundation (www.laparksfoundation.org) and Council Member Kevin de León will be planting twenty 24-inch box trees at LA's Hollenbeck Park - 415 S St Louis St, Los Angeles - in the Boyle Heights district on Thursday, September 30th from 10.30am to noon.

The Hollenbeck Park Installation is part of the Los Angeles Park Foundation's Park Forest initiative, which adds micro forests to city parks throughout Los Angeles to combat the urban heat island effect, close the climate gap, and grow the urban canopy.

Planting trees is one of the most important investments we can make in our communities and this initiative is both an environmental justice and a climate action program. Park Forests help offset carbon footprints, improve air quality, cool surface temperatures, and educate the public about climate change. Park Forests help grow the urban canopy and provide new shade coverage in high-need urban neighborhoods, which experience hotter temperatures. Park Forests also foster native wildlife habitats and restore fire damage in communities affected by recent wildfires.

The Hollenbeck Park installation follows on the heels of LA Parks Foundation's installation of six other park forests at Lemon Grove Park in Hollywood, Mar Vista Recreation Center, the Miyiwaki Forest at Bette Davis Picnic Area, Robert Burns Park Forest, 29 Canary Island Pines in Griffith Park, and Ross Snyder Recreation Center in South LA.

In partnership with Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Parks Foundation hopes to plant thousands of new trees citywide in the coming years for Angelenos and visitors alike to enjoy.

The Los Angeles Parks Foundation's mission is to enhance, expand, preserve, and promote public recreation, parks, and open space for the diverse people of Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.laparksfoundation.org