Pacific Symphony Presents An All-Beethoven Weekend Celebrates Composer's 250th Birthday

With three nights of Beethoven (March 19-21), Pacific Symphony presents "Beethoven's Piano Concertos"-a weekend-long extravaganza celebrating the beloved composer's 250th birthday. Boasting a different Beethoven-only program every night, the weekend features all five of the composer's piano concertos, performed by the spectacular returning guest pianist Alexander Romanovsky.

The three-day celebration starts off with a night of overtures, featuring "Coriolan" and "Prometheus" alongside Beethoven's first and fourth piano concertos. Continuing with Romanovsky's performances of the 2nd and 3rd piano concertos, Friday night also welcomes Concertmaster Dennis Kim as soloist for "Romance No. 1" and "Romance No. 2," both written for violin and orchestra. Saturday night's grand finale opens the concert hall doors to Beethoven's lighthearted Symphony No. 8 before the orchestra and Romanovsky tackle the monumental "Emperor" concerto together.

"Beethoven's Piano Concertos" takes place Thursday-Saturday, March 19-21, at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $35. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and a preview talk with Alan Chapman begins at 7 p.m. There is a matinee performance featuring Romanovsky on Sunday, March 22 of Beethoven's fourth and fifth piano concertos, starting at 3 p.m.. These concerts are part of the Symphony's 2019-20 Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.





