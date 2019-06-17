Pacific Symphony Expands Oc Summer Tradition To Mission Viejo, Costa Mesa, Orange And Irvine

Each summer, Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair, takes the opportunity to express its gratitude to all of its neighbors by travelling throughout Orange County to deliver a little fun and inspirational music to friends old and new on its "Symphony in the Cities" series. This summer marks 15 years of Symphony in the Cities, making appearances in the cities of Mission Viejo, Costa Mesa, Orange and Irvine. The Symphony, along with talented guest vocalists, will deliver an evening chock full of light classical, pops and patriotic music for an eclectic, energy-infused evening of everyone's favorite tunes!

From masterpieces by Bizet and Barber and lively music by Meredith Willson, to rousing tunes by John Phillip Sousa, plus activities for children and families-it's a perfect way to end a summer day in the great outdoors. Families are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets and chairs and arrive early for the Symphony's Musical Playground and city festivities prior to settling back for a little music under the magnificent OC sky. These concerts are free, no ticket required!

This summer's "Symphony in the Cities" concerts take place on Saturday, July 27, in Mission Viejo at the Norman P. Murrary Community and Senior Center (24932 Veterans Way); on Sunday, July 28, in Costa Mesa indoors at the Reneé and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (615 Town Center Drive); on Saturday, August 3, in Orange at Aitken Arts Plaza at Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University (1 University Drive); and on Sunday, August 4, in Irvine at Mike Ward Community Park Woodbridge (20 Lake Road). Family activities and local music acts begin at 5:30 p.m. for the concert at 7 p.m.

In addition to hearing the orchestra play, come early to enjoy pre-concert entertainment attend the Symphony's Musical Playground, featuring hands-on activities for kids, such as instrument-making, a drum circle, an instrument petting zoo and a chance to meet musicians-beginning at 5 p.m. in Costa Mesa, and 5:30 p.m. in Orange and Irvine. In Mission Viejo, the fun begins at 4 p.m., when the city hosts "Prelude in the Park," featuring music for the whole family, along with a selection of tasty treats and beverages. Plus, in each of the cities, children and their parents won't want to miss the always-popular conducting clinic led by the maestro himself. All children who participate in the clinic are then invited during the concert to join St.Clair in front of the stage and help him conduct Sousa's "Hands Across the Sea!"

"I always look forward to the young maestros of the future who help me conduct during the concert-and so does everyone in the audience!" says St.Clair. "This concert experience is ideal for children, families and anyone who just wants a casual concert experience."

The concert's upbeat program opens with everyone's feel-proud musical moment as the orchestra plays "The Star-Spangled Banner." The orchestra then turns up the tempo for Sousa's joyous "Hands Across the Sea," and Meredith Willson's Broadway classics "Til There Was You" and "Goodnight My Someone" from "The Music Man," featuring guest vocalists. The evening continues with a salute to our armed forces, providing an energetic interlude before Barber's gorgeous "Adagio for Strings" ends this perfect summer evening.

For more information, check out the press release on our website here!





