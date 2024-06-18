POEMS FOR MARY Performs In July At Theatre West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Poems for Mary, a new play, written and directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz, running at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068 on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m..

Produced for Theatre West by Garry M. Kluger. Featuring Kathie Barnes and Alan Schack.

After their father's death, his two grown children find a box of poetry that they didn't know he wrote. By reading the poems, they are surprised, moved, and amused to discover things about the man they thought they knew.

Lloyd J. Schwartz is the director and playwright. He is the author of 43 produced plays, including A Very Brady Musical; Gilligan's Island- The Musical; You and I; Classic Couples Counseling; Independence: The Story of Dr. Mary Walker, and many more. He has also been a writer or producer for many of your favorite television shows, including The A-Team, Alice, Love American Style, The Munsters Today, The Brady Bunch, What's Happening? and many more. With Barbara Mallory, Lloyd is also responsible for the creation of Storybook Theatre at Theatre West, which they have been running for the past forty-one years.

Kathie Barnes and Alan Schack comprise the cast.

Kathie Barnes' stage appearances include roles in Walking in Space; Independence: The Story of Dr.Mary Walker (national tour); Dancing at Lughnasa (Beverly Hills Outlook Award nomination for Best Actress); The Dark at the Top of the Stairs;, The Old Neighborhood; What Are We Going to Say to Her?; and for Ray Bradbury's Pandemonium Theatre Company: Bradbury x 2 (ADA Award nomination for Best Actress), A Medicine for Melancholy; The Swan; and The Day It Rained Forever. Television appearances: All My Children; The Guiding Light; series regular in WB's Deception. Feature films include Jimmi, The Onion Movie, Speechifyin' (as Susan B. Anthony), and Bridge of Laughter.

Alan Schack's stage appearances include roles in The Man Who Saved Everything; The Petrified Forest; Seascape; Waiting for Lefty;and, for Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Front Page; The Cherry Orchard; and Cyrano de Bergerac His television work includes roles on ER and Miami Vice.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 62nd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals.

Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023..

